The global sunflower oil market stands at a value of US$ 21.4 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to surge to US$ 38.4 billion by the end of 2033. Over the course of the next ten years, worldwide shipments of sunflower oil are predicted to increase at 6% CAGR.

Due to its anti-inflammatory effects and high content of unsaturated fats, sunflower oil is expected to see a growth in use over the next few years as a result of the growing emphasis on health and fitness. Additionally, heart problems and tenia pedis foot infections in male athletes are treated with sunflower oil.

Market Drivers:

Growing Global Demand: Sunflower oil is widely consumed worldwide due to its various applications in cooking, baking, and food preparation. The rising population and increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies have driven up the demand for edible oils, including sunflower oil. Health Consciousness: Sunflower oil is considered a healthier alternative to some other cooking oils due to its lower levels of saturated fats and high content of unsaturated fats, including monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Health-conscious consumers have been shifting towards sunflower oil, contributing to its market growth. Versatility: Sunflower oil is not only used for culinary purposes but also finds application in cosmetic products and industrial uses. Its versatility and wide-ranging applications have contributed to its popularity and market expansion. High Yield: Sunflower crops can yield a significant amount of oil per acre compared to other oilseed crops, making it an attractive option for farmers and agribusinesses. Agriculture and Farming Practices: Advances in agricultural practices, improved sunflower seed varieties, and better farming techniques have increased the overall production of sunflower oil globally. Government Policies and Incentives: Government policies, subsidies, and incentives to promote domestic oilseed production and reduce imports have had an impact on the sunflower oil market in some regions. Competitive landscape:

Sunflower oil brands are launching new initiatives and campaigns to promote their products and boost consumption of sunflower oil as a healthier alternative to other vegetable oils.

In November 2022, Sunpure by MK Agrotech Group, a leading provider of physically refined sunflower oil launched a new marketing campaign to recapitulate the brand’s core values. “Makes Your Food Special” is a multilingual campaign planned across digital as well as traditional media for one complete year.

In August 2022, Gemini Oil, a company providing edible cooking oil in India announced the launch of its new campaign called #AajKyaBannaChahtiHo based on its consumer intel. The campaign stressed the importance of homemakers having time to support and follow their aspirations.

Key Companies Profiled:

American Vegetable Oils Inc.

Marico Limited

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

Grief Inc. (Olympic Oils Limited)

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods plc.

Bunge Limited

Adams Group Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Borges International Group S.L.U

ConAgra Foods (Agrotech Foods Ltd.)

Louis Dreyfus Company

Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Key Trends:

“High Demand for Biodiesels and Growing Demand for Healthy & Natural Ingredients”

Growing focus on sustainability and limited availability of fossil fuels has led to increased investments in research and development of alternative fuels, which is expected to open up new doors of opportunities for sunflower oil suppliers. Sunflower oil is being extensively used as a feedstock for biodiesel production owing to its high yield and profitable nature in small and large farm set-ups. Increasing demand for healthy foods with natural ingredients and high consumption of processed foods are other factors that are anticipated to bolster sunflower oil sales going forward.

Sunflower oil for skin and sunflower oil for hair has been gaining popularity in the cosmetics and personal care industry, which is also expected to boost demand for sunflower seed oil in the future. Increasing awareness about the benefits of organic foods is also projected to uplift the consumption of organic sunflower oil across developed economies.

Key Segments of Sunflower Oil Industry Research:

By Product Type :

Virgin

Processed

By End User :

Food Services

Food Processors

Retail

By Distribution Channel :

Online Channels

Modern Trade

Franchise Outlets

Specialty Stores

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

