Yellow Pea Protein Market Is Set To Reach US$ 3.6 Billion By 2033

Worldwide demand for yellow pea protein is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033. The global yellow pea protein market stands at a valuation of US$ 2 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach US$ 3.6 billion by the end of 2033.

Key findings of the Yellow Pea Protein market study:

Regional breakdown of the Yellow Pea Protein market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Yellow Pea Protein vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Yellow Pea Protein market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Yellow Pea Protein market.

Key Companies Profiled

Ingredion Incorporated

The Emsland Group

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Bata Food

The Green Labs LLC

The Scoular Company

Kerry Group PLC

Glanbia

Cargill Inc.

Puris Proteins LLC

Competitive Landscape

Key yellow pea protein manufacturers are entering into direct contracts with farmers to reduce the supplier power balance by offering products at competitive prices to gain cost advantage and brand recognition. Top yellow pea protein producers are introducing a range of new items, from plant-based burgers to chicken nuggets, and acquiring brands to get quality products in the alternative protein space. To increase supply chain strength and ensure easy access to raw materials, multinational corporations producing yellow pea protein are focusing on purchasing local and regional businesses.

Agribusiness conglomerate Cargill is developing new products with yellow pea protein along with food producer Puris for functional drinks, dietary supplements, and nutraceuticals.

In 2021, Puris Protein LLC established a new manufacturing unit in the United States to double the production capacity for yellow pea protein. It was converted from an existing dairy business.

Key Segments of Yellow Pea Protein Industry Research

By Product : Pea Protein Concentrates Pea Protein Isolates Textured Pea Protein Hydrolyzed Pea Protein

By Form : Dry Liquid

By Application : Meat Substitutes Bakery Products Dietary Supplements Beverages Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



