Hoverboard Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 3,326.4 Million by 2032

The global Hoverboard market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1,784.0 Million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 6.1%to reach US$ 3,326.4 Million by the end of 2032.

The main uses of a self-balancing, battery-operated hoverboard are for entertainment and personal mobility. Through history, the widespread use of this cutting-edge technology has sped up the market’s growth. Additionally, the use of modern and advanced electronic equipment has grown in popularity, which has aided market expansion.

Global Hoverboard Market – Key Insights

Among regions, the market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to present lucrative growth opportunities for players during the forecast period. China remain one of the largest producers of cost-effective electric vehicles including hoverboards. Manufacturing of single and double wheeled hoverboards is expected further escalate in China over the next few years. This, in turn, is projected to support the growth of the market in the region over 2022.

Based on product type, demand for double wheeled hoverboads is expected to remain strong throughout the assessment period. Global sales of double wheeled hoveboard currently command for over 80% share of the market in terms of revenue. Superior design and more convenience of riding makes double wheeled hoverboads more preferred among consumers.

By wheel size, consumer preference for hoverboards with 6.5 inch wheel size will remain strong in 2017 and beyond. Currently, sale of hoverboards with 6.5 inch wheel sizes more one-third revenue share of the market. Over 1,070 Mn units of hoverboards with 6.5 inch wheel size is expected to be shipped globally towards the end of 2022.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent hoverboard manufacturers are Razor USA, LLC, Ninebot Inc., HaloBoard, EPIKGO, Segway Inc., Skque Products, TOMOLOO Technology Industrial Co., Ltd. Megawheels, SURFUS, Genesis, Hangzhou Chic Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Rooder Technology Co., Ltd, Shenzhen JIALIKE Electronic Company Ltd., Airwheel Technology Holding (USA) Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Uwheel Technology Co., Ltd.

To increase their market presence and diversify their product offering, the top producers of hoverboards in the world are focusing on product development and innovation. Apart from this, some inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and mergers will help the manufacturers to improve their global presence.

In 2021 , Dun-rite has launched their new innovative hoverboard comprising a floral expandable peddle board which is 32 inches wide and can spare upto 435 pounds of weight.

, Dun-rite has launched their new innovative hoverboard comprising a floral expandable peddle board which is 32 inches wide and can spare upto 435 pounds of weight. In 2019, Funky Sup introduced their trendy product aiming the youngsters that attributes 2D and 3D pictures of sea critters on the stand up paddle board.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of Hoverboard positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Hoverboard Industry Research:

By Product Type:

Single Wheeled

Double Wheeled

By Wheel Size:

5 inch

8 inch

10 inch

By Application:

Recreational Activities

Business Purpose

Personal Mobility

By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Online

Sports Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

