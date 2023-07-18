Sales Of Marine Gensets Market Is Forecasted To Increase At A CAGR Of 4.5% By 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Due to increased disposable income and rising standards of living among end users, the demand for recreational marine gensets used in leisure boats such as cruise ships, ferries, and yachts is predicted to increase during the next ten years. Demand for ship generators is anticipated to rise as consumers spend more on leisure activities, comfort, and luxury as well as on cruise tips.

Over the following ten years, there is predicted to be a 4% CAGR in the demand for marine gensets for use in defence vessels. The market for modern marine generators is being driven by the global defence industry’s rapid developments.

In 2023, the market for maritime gensets will be worth US$5.3 billion. By the end of 2033, the market for marine generator sets is projected to be worth US$ 8.2 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Marine gensets give various ship systems power. Marine generator sets are frequently used on commercial, military, and offshore support vessels.

Market Players:

ABB Ltd.

Caterpillar, Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Deere & Company

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Fischer Panda GmbH

Gamesa Electric

GE`s Power Conversion

EthosEnergy

Genesal Energy

Anglo Belgian Corp. NV

Guangdong Honny Power-Tech Co., Ltd.

COELMO spa

Key Segments of Marine Gensets Industry Research

By Vessel Type : Commercial Vessels Defense Vessels Offshore Support Vessels

By Propulsion : Gas Power Diesel Power Hybrid Generation Power

By Power Rating : Below 1MW 1 to 5MW 5 to 10MW Above 10MW

By Application : Electricity Supply Diesel Generators

By End User : Commercial Marine

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



