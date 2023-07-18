Demand for U.S. Drone Market Is Projected To Expand Rapidly At 22.2% CAGR By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The United States drone market is estimated at US$ 11.1 billion in 2022 and is predicted to surge ahead at an impressive CAGR of 22.2% through 2032. The market registered a 16.8% CAGR from 2017 to 2021. Demand is surging due to the high usage of drones for both, commercial and recreational purposes, along with the incorporation of advanced technology undertaken by drone manufacturers in the market, with the western region of the country accounting for the bulk of the market share.

With the rapid growth of the drone market in the United States, inexpensive drones are becoming increasingly popular for commercial, military, and civil use, as well as recreational purposes. Drones are being used for law enforcement purposes, in construction and mining, etc., and these unmanned aerial vehicles have become an affordable and innovative alternative to helicopters.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The drone market in the United States is estimated at US$ 11.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 82.9 billion by the end of 2032.

Under drone type, military drones lead the market with 49.8% share in 2022.

Commercial drones account for 34.6% market share and are projected to rise at 22.1% CAGR during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Under end use, the construction and mining segment dominates with 27.8% market share.

West U.S. dominates the market by holding 28.7% market share, and this regional market is projected to expand at 22.8% CAGR over the decade.

Together, West U.S. and South-East U.S. are likely to represent 51.9% of the overall market share in 2022.

“High demand for drones from government and commercial sectors is anticipated to drive market growth substantially over the coming years”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Drone Market

The U.S. drone market is expanding rapidly on the back of innovation being undertaken by key players in the market. Prominent drone manufacturers are incorporating advanced features and functions in drones and are also focusing on research & development and collaborative activities to gain an edge over their competitors in the market.

Companies are also focusing on state-of-the-art manufacturing processes and tools such as advanced assembly techniques, robotic automation, etc., leading to quality enhancement in the market.

For instance :

The Boeing Company, in 2021, set up a new factory to produce a carrier-based drone for the U.S. navy in Illinois. This production expansion will result in high-fidelity models, thereby driving efficiency, quality, and flexibility throughout the production process. Northrop Grumman and Martin UAV conducted successful flight testing of an unmanned aircraft system in 2021.

Categorization of U.S. Drone Industry Research

U.S. Drone Market by Drone Type : Consumer/Civil Drones Commercial Drones Military Drones

U.S. Drone Market by Product Type : Fixed Wing Drones Rotary Wing Drones Hybrid Drones

U.S. Drone Market by Payload : Drones up to 25 Kg Drones 25 Kg- 50 Kg Drones 50 Kg – 100 Kg Drones 100 Kg -1150 Kg Drones Above 150 Kgs Drones

U.S. Drone Market by Power Source : Electric Drones Gas/Gasoline/Diesel Drones Hybrid Drones

U.S. Drone Market by End Use : Agriculture & Forestry Delivery & Logistics Media & Entertainment Construction & Mining Oil & Gas Security & Law Enforcement Recreational Activity Others

U.S. Drone Market by Sales Channel : OEMs Aftermarket Online Stores Direct to Consumer Third-Party Online Modern Trade Channels Electronic Stores Franchised Stores Independent Stores



About the Automotive Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned automotive team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the automotive industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the US drone market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by drone type (consumer/civil, commercial, military), product type (fixed wing, rotary wing, hybrid wing), payload (up to 25 kg, 25 kg-50 kg, 50 kg-100 kg, 100 kg- 150 kg, above 150 kgs), power source (electric, gas/gasoline/diesel, hybrid), end use (agriculture & forestry, delivery & logistics, media & entertainment, construction & mining, oil & gas, security & law enforcement, recreational activities, others), and sales channel (OEM, aftermarket (online stores (direct to customer, third-party online), modern trade channels, electronic stores (franchised stores, independent stores), others), across major regions of the United States (West U.S., South-West U.S., Mid-West U.S., North-East U.S., and South-East U.S.).

