Women’s Bicycles Market Is Set To Reach A Market Valuation Of US$ 12.7 Billion By 2033

The global women’s bicycle market is valued at US$ 7.5 billion in 2023 and is estimated to exhibit expansion at a steady CAGR of 5.4% over the next ten years. As such, worldwide sales of women’s bicycles are forecasted to reach US$ 12.7 billion by the end of 2033.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Women’s Bicycle market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Women’s Bicycle market.

Key Companies Profiled

Tandem Group plc

Samchuly Bicycle Co. Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Tube Investments of India Limited

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Accell Group N.V.

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited

Dorel Industries Inc.

Key findings of the Women’s Bicycle market study:

Regional breakdown of the Women’s Bicycle market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Women’s Bicycle vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Women’s Bicycle market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Women’s Bicycle market.

Recent Development in the Market :

Competitive landscape

Leading women’s bicycle manufacturers are making efforts to create new products and solutions that cater specifically to female cyclists. Bicycle companies are also focusing on mergers, collaborations, and partnerships to expand their business scope and improve their revenue generation capacity.

In November 2021, PIERER Mobility AG, a leading manufacturer of powered two-wheelers, announced that it had acquired FELT Bicycles. Through this acquisition, PIERER intended to expand its bicycle operations in the North American region.

Giant Bicycles, a renowned name in the bicycle industry, created a sub-brand called Liv/Giant that specifically focuses on the female cycling market and has been launching bicycles and bicycle accessories for women under the same brand since 2008.

Key Segments of Women’s Bicycle Industry Research

By Product Type : Road Bicycles Sports Bicycles Mountain Bicycles Hybrid Bicycles

By Technology : Conventional Electric

By Pricing : Low Range Mid-Range Premium Range

By Distribution Channel : Independent Outlets Direct-to-Customer Institutional Channels Direct-to-Customer Brand Outlets Modern Trade Channels Franchised Outlets Direct-to-Customer Online Channels Third-Party Online Channels

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Queries addressed in the Women’s Bicycle market report:

Why are the Women’s Bicycle market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Women’s Bicycle market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Women’s Bicycle market?

What are the underlying micro-macroeconomic factors affecting the global Women’s Bicycle market?

