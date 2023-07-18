Worldwide Sales of Clinical Rollators Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 285 Million in Valuation by 2027

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Expanding at a CAGR of 5%, the global clinical rollators market is anticipated to increase from a valuation of US$ 223 million in 2022 to US$ 285 million by the end of the year 2027.

Worldwide sales of 4-wheeler clinical rollators are forecasted to accelerate faster than the market average at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2027. Patients who suffer from limited mobility and balance can stabilize their movements by using 4-wheeler rollators, which offer a wider base of support as compared to walking with a stick.

Competitive Landscape

The global clinical rollators market is anticipated to be driven by increasing cases of arthritis and gait irregularities, rising assistive technologies demand for the visually impaired, and increased use of enhanced mobility devices. The market is also expected to be driven by rising accident cases and growing mobility needs in daily life.

Prominent manufacturers of clinical rollators are concentrating on marketing their products on several online websites and portals to serve a wide range of consumers across the world. The main strategic initiatives of top market participants include product innovation, improving distribution channels, and collaboration.

For instance :

VTT made a conventional walker (rollator) smarter by adding sensors and computer software that evaluate a user’s physique and regular activities. This has enabled the device to collect essential information on the user’s daily routine, walking distances, stamina, and speed of walking, besides others.

Key Companies Profiled:

Briggs Healthcare

Evolution Technologies Inc.

Human Care HC AB

Invacare Corp.

Karman Healthcare, Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Benmor Medical (UK) Limited

Key Segments:

By Type : 3-Wheeler Rollators 4-Wheeler Rollators Others

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Patient Care Centers Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Questionnaire answered in the report include:

How the industry has grown?

What is the present and future outlook on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities?

Why the consumption in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

