The Global Market For Diagnostic Catheters Flourished At A CAGR Of Around 5.3% By 2033

A new forecast by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates that revenue from diagnostic catheters will nearly double by 2031, reaching US$ 6 Bn at a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 6%. The diagnostic catheters market is being pushed by numerous factors such as increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders, rise in geriatric population, growing demand for number of minimally invasive surgeries, and rising occurrences of kidney and cardiovascular disorders.

The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact.MR to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of Diagnostic Catheters Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

Market Players: –

Terumo Corporation

St. Jude Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

C. R. Bard

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

Competitive Landscape

The global market is a highly competitive. Competitiveness is mostly based on technological differentiation of various products offered by major market players in the diagnostic catheters market.

Technological aspects of products and brand loyalty are key criteria of consideration for buyers. These factors have boosted innovation in the industry and intensified rivalry among players.

Amid intense competition in the market, major market players are increasingly focusing on expanding their geographic presence into the high-growth emerging markets and strengthening their technological competitiveness in the market by acquiring smaller players that have the desired technological capabilities or geographic presence.

Some of the key developments are:

In October 2015, Cardinal Health, Inc. acquired Johnson & Johnson’s (U.S.) Cordis business, a global player in the cardiovascular and endovascular devices market. The acquisition enhanced Cardinal Health’s portfolio of diagnostic catheters used in cardiology and endovascular applications, helping Cardinal Health to strengthen its position in the global market, specifically in the cardiovascular area.

In February 2015, Royal Philips (U.S.), a part of Koninklijke Philips N.V., acquired Volcano Corporation (U.S.), a global leader in intravascular imaging for coronary and peripheral therapeutic devices. This acquisition has helped the company to become a leading systems integrator in the fast-growing image-guided MIS market.

In October 2013, St. Jude Medical launched OCT-assisted system for coronary imaging in the U.S. This system uses St. Jude’s Dragonfly Duo Imaging catheter to capture near-infrared light. This launch has enhanced the company’s portfolio for advanced diagnostic catheters in the US market.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Key Segments Covered in Diagnostic Catheters Industry Research

By Product Diagnostic Imaging Catheters Diagnostic Ultrasound Catheters Diagnostic Angiography Catheters Diagnostic Electrophysiology Catheters Diagnostic OCT Catheters Diagnostic Non-imaging Catheters Temperature Monitoring Catheters Pressure & Hemodynamic Monitoring Catheters

By Application Diagnostic Catheters in Cardiology Diagnostic Catheters in Urology Diagnostic Catheters in Neurology Diagnostic Catheters in Gastroenterology



How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves?

The data provided in the Diagnostic Catheters Market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.

The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.

