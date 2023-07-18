Interesterified Fats Market Is Anticipated To Increase At 4.8% CAGR By 2033

Rockville, US, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Interesterified Fats market is valued at US$ 7.5 billion in 2023 and is estimated to exhibit expansion at a steady CAGR of 5.4% over the next ten years. As such, worldwide sales of Interesterified Fatss are forecasted to reach US$ 12.7 billion by the end of 2033.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Interesterified Fats Market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Interesterified Fats market.

Key Companies Profiled

Cargill Incorporated

Willowton Group

Bunge (Loders Croklaan)

AAK KAMANI Pvt. Ltd.

FUJI OIL CO. LTD.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

Wilmar International Limited

Novozymes

Adams Group

Oleofinos

Key findings of the Interesterified Fats market study:

Regional breakdown of the Interesterified Fats market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Interesterified Fats vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Interesterified Fats market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Interesterified Fats market.

Recent Development in the Market :

In August 2021, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) announced the launch of digital-first brands. The new launches include detergents (laundry and dishwashing) and home care. All three products can be purchased only via e-commerce platforms, the company informed in a statement.

In February 2022, Procter & Gamble, a consumer goods giant from the U.S., launched Gain Power Blast, a new aroma-packed dishwashing spray.

Competitive landscape

Leading interesterified fat suppliers are focusing on taking advantage of the ban on trans-fats and the negative publicity that is associated with them by fueling innovation and launching new products that could eliminate the use of trans fatty acids in food products.

In December 2021, Cargill, a private American food organization announced its intent to eliminate the use of industrially-produced trans-fatty acids (iTFAs) from its global edible oil product portfolio. The plans would also be in accordance with the new standards recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) that will allow a maximum of 2 grams per 100 grams of oil/fats by 2023-end.

Key Segments of Interesterified Fats Industry Research

By Interesterification Process: Chemical Enzymatic

By Source: Soybean Oil Palm Oil Groundnut Oil Coconut Oil Rapeseed Oil Sunflower Oil Cottonseed Oil Other Vegetable Oils

By End-user Industry: Food Processing Food Service Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics & Personal Care Bakery & Confectionery Other Industries

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Queries addressed in the Interesterified Fats market report:

Why are the Interesterified Fats market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Interesterified Fats market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Interesterified Fats market?

What are the underlying micro-macroeconomic factors affecting the global Interesterified Fats market?

