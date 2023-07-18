Senior UK Diplomats visit Kolkata’s 1st C&D Waste Recycling Facility by CDE Asia Limited

Kolkata, India, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — CDE Asia Limited along with Re-Sustainability Limited, proudly welcomed Mr. Nigel Huddleston, Minister of State for the International Trade Department for Business & Trade, and Mr. Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata’s first state-of-the-art C&D Waste Management Plant on July 4, 2023. This meet showcased the exceptional partnership between the two companies, highlighting their unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and their pioneer facility. Mr. Debashis Sen, Managing Director, HIDCO and Chairman, NKDA, was also present at the event.

We are deeply honored to have the distinguished presence of such eminent dignitaries, who have graciously spared valuable time from their hectic schedules to attend this prestigious gathering.

The gathering provided an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our revolutionary technology, capable of converting 1600 tonnes of C&D waste into high-grade M-Sand every day. This innovation represents a significant step forward in waste management practices and stands as one of the most advanced C&D Waste Recycling facilities in India.The cutting-edge facility serves as a testament to the companies’ dedication to environmental sustainability and their commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological advancement.

Moreover, CDE Asia Limited received the opportunity to share its vision and values. The company strongly believes in the transformative power of change for the better. Since 2006, we have been at the forefront of reinventing wet processing equipment with the aim of achieving sustainability in business practices and contributing to the development of smarter cities. By prioritizing sustainability and embracing innovative approaches, we have made substantial strides in revolutionizing the waste management industry.

The visit by British Minister served as a reminder in addressing environmental challenges and promoting innovative solutions for waste management across countries.

We were truly privileged to welcome Mr. Huddleston, Mr. Low and Mr. Sen to our event, as their presence brought a remarkable sense of privilege. Their profound insights for building a sustainable future illuminated our minds and left a lasting impact.

