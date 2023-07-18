Laparoscopic Devices Market to Grow 1.9X, Reaching US$ 15.3 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Laparoscopic equipment sales are anticipated to reach US$ 15.3 billion globally, growing at a 7.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the market for laparoscopic devices is anticipated to be valued $7.8 billion, with sales rising by 1.9 times between 2022 and 2032. Furthermore, the prevalence of laparoscopic procedures like bariatric surgery is rising as people with obesity become more aware of the value of physical fitness. This should increase demand for laparoscopic equipment.

Important companies are also merging robotics, AI, and machine learning into laparoscopic devices to perform challenging procedures. This is anticipated to offer the industry a variety of opportunities for growth. Additionally, shifting preferences away from conventional surgical approaches and methods are being driven by increased concerns about scarring following surgery.

Subsequently, increasing prevalence of uterine fibroids and endometriosis among women is surging the need of laparoscopic surgeries to avoid risks of infection. Backed by this, the use of laparoscopic devices is likely to increase over the coming years.

Major Impression

• In terms of end user, hospitals segment held nearly 72% of the overall market share in 2021.

• By product type, energy systems segment is estimated to hold maximum share in the market, expanding at 8.5% CAGR until 2032.

• Based on application, general surgery segment is expected to dominate the market, registering 7.3% CAGR during the assessment period.

• North America is estimated to spearhead the growth in laparoscopic devices market, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2.5 Bn.

• In 2021, the U.S. held nearly 83% of demand share in North America market and the trend is likely to continue over the coming years.

Growth Drivers

• Adoption of laparoscopic procedures to treat lifestyle diseases such as obesity, gall bladder-related problems, and diverticulitis will boost the market.

• Growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries for reduced hospitals stay, low pain, and minimal bleeding is increasing the demand in the market.

Key Market Imperative

Key players profiled in the global laparoscopic devices market are integrating innovative technologies in laparoscopic devices to gain competitive edge. Some of the players are adopting new market strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their global footprint.

For instance,

• September 2021: Olympus Corporation introduced the POWERSEAL line, which are innovative bipolar surgical energy tools that provide surgeons with an advanced dissection, sealing, and gripping capabilities during laparoscopic or open surgeries.

• April 2021: Genesis MedTech entered into a joint venture agreement with LivsMed, for commercialization of the ArtiSential product line in Singapore and China.

• Medtronic

• Stryker Corporation

• Karl Storz SE & CO. Kg

• Johnson and Johnson

• Olympus Corporation

• CONMED Corporation

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• The Cooper Companies Inc.

• Richard Wolf GmbH

• Microline Surgical

• BD

• Welfare Medical Ltd.

• DEAM

• Intuitive Surgical

• Shenzen Mindray Bio Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

• By Product Type:

o Trocars

o Energy Systems

o Closure Devices

o Suction / Irrigation Devices

o Insufflation Devices

o Laparoscopes

o Hand Access Instruments

o Robot-assisted System

• By Application:

o Bariatric Surgery

o Colorectal Surgery

o General Surgery

o Gynaecological Surgery

o Urological Surgery

o Others

• By End-use:

o Hospitals

o Clinic

o Ambulatory

• By Region:

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o APAC

o MEA

• What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

• At what rate will the global Laparoscopic Devices sales grow until 2033?

• Which are the factors hampering the Laparoscopic Devices demand?

• Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

• Which are the factors driving sales in the Laparoscopic Devices Market during the forecast period?

