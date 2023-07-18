PCR and Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostic Devices Market is Set to Reach US$ 7.5 Billion by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Global PCR and real-time PCR molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%. The market is estimated to be worth US$ 5 billion in 2023 and is predicted to grow to US$ 7.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Owing to the high frequency of hepatitis C and B, lung illnesses, and sexually transmitted infections, testing for infectious diseases is projected to increase with time. Molecular diagnostics using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) have become increasingly popular in recent years. PCR testing is incredibly successful at detecting the pathogenic DNA for many communicable diseases. To develop treatments for severe illnesses, the application of PCR and RT-PCR testing is being broadened.

Market Titans

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Genomic Health

Seegene, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

GRIFOLS

Key Highlights

Testing for infectious diseases is expected to gain impetus due to rising prevalence of sexually-transmitted infections, hepatitis C, hepatitis B, and respiratory infections.

Oncology is likely to emerge as a key application area. Demand in this segment will rise on account of technological advancements in methods adopted for PCR molecular diagnostics.

Consumable and reagents are expected to remain primary PCR molecular diagnostic products through 2031 as the launch of new PCR testing kits are aiding in identifying and detecting pathogens.

North America will lead the global PCR and real-time PCR molecular diagnostics market backed by the presence of dominant players and government incentives to develop advanced healthcare products.

Asia Pacific is expected to register increasing demand for PCR and real-time PCR molecular diagnostics market for detection of hepatitis B, cancer, and HIV/AIDS cases.

Key Drivers

Increasing burden of chronic and infectious diseases is a major factor bolstering demand for PCR and real-time PCR molecular diagnostics.

Rising cases of cancer and death related to it has resulted in demand for advanced technologies for identifying small tumour cells, which is boosting demand for PCR and real-time PCR molecular diagnostics in the global market.

Rising popularity of advanced molecular diagnostics due to rising number of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to encourage sales of PCR and real-time PCR molecular diagnostics.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global PCR and real-time PCR molecular diagnostics market are relying on the adoption of advanced molecular diagnostics, technological advancements, regulatory approvals, and product launches to gain an edge over their competitors. They are also depending on collaborating with other players, research institutes, manufacturers, and government agencies to strengthen their geographical presence.

For instance, Abbott Laboratories received an emergency use authorization to introduce its Real-time SARS-CoV-2 assay based from the U.S. FDA for qualitative nucleic acid detection.

In March 2020, Bio Rad Laboratories partnered with testing labs from across the globe to develop and implement RT-PCR products to cater the riding demand of detecting novel coronavirus. An extensive user of these products is the Assurance Scientific Laboratories in Birmingham, Alabama.

The key players operating in the global PCR and Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market as profiled by Fact.MR are:

More Valuable Insights on PCR and Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global PCR and real-time PCR molecular diagnostics market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in PCR and real-time PCR molecular diagnostics market with detailed segmentation:

Technology

Traditional PCR

Real-time PCR

Digital PCR

Product

Instruments

Reagents

Consumables

Application

Infectious Diseases Testing HCV and HBV Sexually Transmitted Infections Hospital Acquired Infection Respiratory Infections Others

Oncology Testing

Genetic Testing

Others

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Centers

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Covered in the PCR and Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for PCR and real-time PCR molecular diagnostics market between 2021 and 2031.

The report offers insight into PCR and real-time PCR molecular diagnostics demand outlook for 2021-2031

PCR and real-time PCR molecular diagnostics market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

PCR and real-time PCR molecular diagnostics market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

