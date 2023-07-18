Fire Safety Services Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 19,146 Million by 2033 End: Fact.MR

In 2023, the market for fire safety services will be worth US$ 12,248 million, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to US$ 19,146 million by the end of 2033. By 2023, TIC services will be worth approximately $8,799 million and command a market share of 71.8%. Fire engineering services will be worth about US$ 2,581 million in 2023, accounting for 21.1% of the market for fire safety services overall.

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Fire safety services  is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Fire safety services  is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies in Truffle

  • Applus+
  • BRE Europe
  • Bureau Veritas SA
  • Convex
  • DEKRA SE
  • Element Materials Technology
  • Geyer Fire
  • Intertek Group plc
  • Kiwa NV
  • Marmic Fire & Safety
  • NTA, LLC
  • QIMA
  • Rina SpA
  • RISE Research Institutes of Sweden
  • SGS SA
  • Southwest Research Institute
  • TÜV SÜD
  • UL LLC
  • VdS Schadenverhütung GmbH
  • VFS Fire & Security Services and Systems

Competitive Landscape

In order to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the rapidly expanding market, the majority of businesses are concentrating on expanding their operations and putting strategic plans into action. The benchmarked fire safety services and the substantial presence of sensor manufacturing businesses will drive the market’s expansion.

The market for fire safety services may be affected moderately by the rising of R&D spending. However, governments are making significant investments in their fire and rescue agencies with the intention of strengthening them.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of fire safety services positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Market Structure

  • By Services:
    • TIC
      • Fire Safety & Security Components
      • End Markets
    • Fire Engineering Services
      • Installation Services
      • Design Services
    • Training & Education
  • By Region:
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

