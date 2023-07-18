Spine Devices Market is Expected to Document a CAGR 4.5% Worth by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Sales revenue from the global spine devices market was recorded at US$ 11 Bn in 2020, and is predicted to increase 1.5X by the end of the decade. These findings are from a revised analysis performed by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Demand for spine products is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2031.

Over the past ten years, there has been a significant increase in the need for technologically advanced medical equipment. The spine devices market has also undergone significant change. As more study has been done on spinal fusion and fixation techniques, these techniques have grown in favour. Over the next ten years, it’s expected that demand for spinal fusion and fixation technologies would steadily increase.

Market Frontrunners



Exactech Inc.

NuVasive Inc.

DePuy Synthes

Amedica Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Arthrocare

Medtronic Plc.

K2M Group Holding Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the spine devices market are focusing on developing new devices to reduce the complexity of spinal procedures. The focus is on developing new and advanced devices that are more precise and efficient.

A spine technology company, Spinal Elements, in September 2021, announced the commercial launch of its two Luna XD and Orbit Systems. These products are part of the company’s newest technology range in the MIS Ultra platform, which also has procedural solutions as well.

A leading medical device company, Centinel Spine LLC, in September 2021, announced the launch of new endplate implants. This would expand the variety of options to choose from for patients as well as medical professionals. Demand for spinal implants and devices is expected to drive such launches by different players operating in the market.

In the first week of October 2021, Medtronic, a leading name in the medical device industry, announced the launch of three new devices to its spinal devices portfolio. They will be a part of the minimally invasive spinal ecosystem that the company is building.

Key Insights on Global Spine Devices Market

1. North America is projected to remain dominant in the global spine devices market throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. The market is anticipated to witness the robust growth, reaching close to US$ 2,900 million revenues by the end of 2022. Owing to the availability of healthcare infrastructure and increase in investment by the government to improve healthcare across the region, North America is expected to emerge as the biggest market for spine devices.

2. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) spine devices market is expected to experience impressive growth through 2022. The rise in a number of accidents resulting in spine injury, improving lifestyle and an aging population are some of the factors boosting the growth of APEJ spine devices market.

3. Spinal plates will emerge as one of the most-preferred spine devices. Towards the end of 2017, Spinal plates are projected to gain nearly one-fourth of the revenue share. Meanwhile, spinal screws will also witness healthy growth, reaching nearly US$ 1,500 million revenue by 2022 end.

4. Compared to orthopedic clinics as the end user of spine devices, hospitals will emerge as the biggest users of spine devices. Towards the end of 2022, Hospitals as the end user are projected to surpass US$ 5,600 million revenue. Hospitals are also expected to account for more than two-third revenue share on global revenues by the end of 2017.

Industry Survey

By Product: Spinal Rods Spinal Screws Spinal Hooks Spinal Plates Spinal Cages Spinal Spacers Motion Preservation Devices Total Disc Replacement

By End User: Hospitals Orthopaedic Clinics ASCs

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APEJ MEA



