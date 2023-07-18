Applicane – The Leading Web Development Company In India

Bangalore, India, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s competitive world, businesses need to maintain a strong online presence, regardless of industry or size. Applicane aims to provide the best web development service in India, whether it is for an eCommerce site or a web app. With a qualified team of talented coders and experienced professionals, Applicane strives to be the go-to web development company in India.

Range of web development services by Applicane

Web application development:

Applicane helps businesses with its web development services, whether it is to improve an existing website or start from scratch. The fully customized website development team at Applicane has the skills, experience, and qualifications to create a website that matches the requirements.

Applicane provides three types of services under the web development category. For boosting traffic, the team develops static websites, which is a basic option and is ideal for low budget requirements. Some of the programming languages used here are HTML, CSS, JS, and more.

Dynamic websites are another service that Appliance offers that falls into a more interactive and feature-rich category. Dynamic websites are more practical, with additional features and uses. These websites are database-driven and can be designed to share various types of content depending on multiple factors like time, user preferences, and more. Some of the technologies that are used by Applicane to build such websites are PHP, Java, C++, and more.

Apart from these, Applicane also offers CMS website development at the most affordable prices. With Applicane, businesses get on-time delivery, user-friendliness, thorough communication, and guaranteed satisfaction.

Mobile App Development

Whether it is a simple solution or a complex enterprise-level app that comes with a broad range of features, the team at Applicane is the ideal choice for businesses as they provide both Android app development and iOS app development.

Businesses can expect a high-end UI that matches their requirements, scalability and interoperability, greater security measures, and cross-platform compatibility. The team uses a range of technologies to stay up to date, such as Android, Swift, React Native, Laravel, and Flutter, to name a few.

Ecommerce Website Development

Applicane focuses on delivering user-friendly, easy-to-maintain, and fully interactive eCommerce websites that are multi-vendor as well. Applicane solves the problems of businesses with different requirements, including offering storefronts, marketplaces, aggregrators, delivery platforms, B2B trading portals, or booking platforms. Some of the industries that Applicane boasts to serve before are online groceries, takeaways, and restaurants; jewelry; pharmacy and medical; and online booking solutions, to name a few.

Web Application development

Apart from these, the team at Applicane also excels at offering web application development services. Their services include SaaS app development, front-end development, back-end development, and progressive web app development.

To get more information about their services, visit https://applicane.com/

About Applicane:

Based in India, Applicane is a leading web development company that offers a team of qualified experts, a flexible schedule, affordable prices, and a customized approach that fits the needs of their customers.