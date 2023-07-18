Furniture on Rent Market Surges as Flexibility and Cost-Effectiveness Drive Demand for Temporary Furnishing Solutions

Expanding at a high-value CAGR of 7%, the global furniture on rent market is predicted to increase from a valuation of US$ 6.1 billion in 2023 to US$ 12 billion by 2033-end.

Nearly 60% of the earnings from renting out furniture is attributable to long rental cycles, which include subscriptions of 18 months to more than 2 years. Compared to short cycles and custom cycles, these extended rental cycles offer more advantages. A lengthy renting cycle also gives the renter peace of mind. New users typically choose shorter cycles, then after a few months, after they are satisfied with the services, they upgrade to longer cycles.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6820

Key Takeaways from Furniture on Rent Market:

The Netherlands is estimated to account for over 30% of overall Europe furniture on rent revenue owing to presence of leading furniture manufacturers and rental providers such as IKEA and JMT International.

is estimated to account for over 30% of overall furniture on rent revenue owing to presence of leading furniture manufacturers and rental providers such as IKEA and JMT International. North America is anticipated to account for over 30% of total market share.

is anticipated to account for over 30% of total market share. By rental model, furniture subscription generated over 3/4 of total revenue in 2020.

By rental cycle, long rental cycles accounts for over 60% of overall furniture on rent revenue.

By user type, commercial users are estimated to account for over 55% of total market share.

By business model, furniture on rent revenue through the buy and rent business model is expected to swell at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Competitive landscape:

In recent years, investments have emerged as a key development in the furniture on rent industry. Major firms now concentrate on forging alliances with financial institutions to increase their working capital. They also put a lot of effort into expanding their furniture rental options to increase their global geographic footprint.

For instance :

In 2020, to extend its product and service offerings internationally, Feather, a U.S.-based rental furniture company, secured US$ 30 million Series B financing from investment banking firm Credit Suisse Group AG.

Key players operating in the furniture on rent market include:

CORT

JMT International

Aaron’s, LLC

Rent-A-Center

Thomas Rentals

Feather

Brook Furniture Rental, Inc.

IKEA

Fernish

Lyght Living furniture leasing GmbH & Co. KG

American Furniture Rental

Fashion Furniture Rental

Charter Furniture Rental

Furniture Rentals

Custom Furniture Rental

The Attic

Furlenco

CityFurnish

Inhabitr

Fabrento

Others

Growth Drivers:

Migration of national residents between states and cities is propelling furniture on rent market.

Rising inclination towards affordable furniture alternatives will drive market growth.

Key Segments of Furniture on Rent Industry Research:

· By Material :

Wood

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Others

· By Rental Cycle :

Short Cycle

Long Cycle

· By Application :

Residential

Commercial

· By Distribution Channel :

e-Commerce

Brick and Mortar Stores

· By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6820

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Furniture on Rent include: