Furniture on Rent Market Surges as Flexibility and Cost-Effectiveness Drive Demand for Temporary Furnishing Solutions

Expanding at a high-value CAGR of 7%, the global furniture on rent market is predicted to increase from a valuation of US$ 6.1 billion in 2023 to US$ 12 billion by 2033-end.

Nearly 60% of the earnings from renting out furniture is attributable to long rental cycles, which include subscriptions of 18 months to more than 2 years. Compared to short cycles and custom cycles, these extended rental cycles offer more advantages. A lengthy renting cycle also gives the renter peace of mind. New users typically choose shorter cycles, then after a few months, after they are satisfied with the services, they upgrade to longer cycles.

Key Takeaways from Furniture on Rent Market:

  • The Netherlands is estimated to account for over 30% of overall Europe furniture on rent revenue owing to presence of leading furniture manufacturers and rental providers such as IKEA and JMT International.
  • North America is anticipated to account for over 30% of total market share.
  • By rental model, furniture subscription generated over 3/4 of total revenue in 2020.
  • By rental cycle, long rental cycles accounts for over 60% of overall furniture on rent revenue.
  • By user type, commercial users are estimated to account for over 55% of total market share.
  • By business model, furniture on rent revenue through the buy and rent business model is expected to swell at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Competitive landscape:

In recent years, investments have emerged as a key development in the furniture on rent industry. Major firms now concentrate on forging alliances with financial institutions to increase their working capital. They also put a lot of effort into expanding their furniture rental options to increase their global geographic footprint.

For instance :

  • In 2020, to extend its product and service offerings internationally, Feather, a U.S.-based rental furniture company, secured US$ 30 million Series B financing from investment banking firm Credit Suisse Group AG.

Key players operating in the furniture on rent market include:

  • CORT
  • JMT International
  • Aaron’s, LLC
  • Rent-A-Center
  • Thomas Rentals
  • Feather
  • Brook Furniture Rental, Inc.
  • IKEA
  • Fernish
  • Lyght Living furniture leasing GmbH & Co. KG
  • American Furniture Rental
  • Fashion Furniture Rental
  • Charter Furniture Rental
  • Furniture Rentals
  • Custom Furniture Rental
  • The Attic
  • Furlenco
  • CityFurnish
  • Inhabitr
  • Fabrento
  • Others

Growth Drivers:

  • Migration of national residents between states and cities is propelling furniture on rent market.
  • Rising inclination towards affordable furniture alternatives will drive market growth.

Key Segments of Furniture on Rent Industry Research:

·         By Material :

  • Wood
  • Plastic
  • Metal
  • Glass
  • Others

·         By Rental Cycle :

  • Short Cycle
  • Long Cycle

·         By Application :

  • Residential
  • Commercial

·         By Distribution Channel :

  • e-Commerce
  • Brick and Mortar Stores

·         By Region :

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Furniture on Rent include:

  • What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Furniture on Rent Market growth?
  • What are the main challenges faced by players in the Furniture on Rent market Demand?
  • With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Furniture on Rent market landscape change over the forecast period?
  • What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Furniture on Rent market size?

