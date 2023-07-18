 Golf Apparel Market is Expected to Reach US$ 5.4 Billion By 2033

The Golf Apparel Market is expected to experience a steady growth rate of 6% from 2023 to 2033. Starting at a value of US$ 3 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach US$ 5.4 billion by the end of 2033.

Traditionally, men have been the dominant consumers of golf apparel due to their higher participation in the sport. Consequently, men’s golf apparel has achieved greater market penetration compared to apparel for women and children. The market expansion can be attributed to factors such as increasing disposable income and a growing demand for various men’s golf apparel items, including T-shirts, fleeces, slacks, and sweaters. However, in recent years, there has been a significant increase in women’s participation in golf, indicating a positive trend for the sales of women’s golf apparel in the future.

For More insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=333?SR

“The Growing Global Popularity of Golf”

The golf apparel industry is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of golf among individuals, particularly the older demographic, on a global scale. The sport’s provision of physical exercise is expected to be highly beneficial.

There is a growing recognition of the value of well-being and the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle among people. This shift in consumer behavior is favoring the expansion of the market. Additionally, golfers derive enjoyment from the sport due to factors such as socialization, improved performance, and personal growth opportunities.

Competitive Landscape:

Numerous golf apparel designers are aiming to establish close partnerships with local craftspeople and artisans in order to create exclusive lines of golf clothing. They are placing great emphasis on adhering to safety regulations, maintaining quality control, formulating growth strategies, monitoring pricing trends, and making investments.

Prominent manufacturers of golf apparel prioritize product standards, forge significant alliances, effectively manage their supply chains, and actively pursue new developments. These leading companies focus on delivering innovative and efficient services.

Puma, in 2021, introduced a fresh collection of golf apparel that draws inspiration from urban street fashion. This line includes hoodies, joggers, and golf shoes, merging contemporary street style with the golf course. The company aims to provide a lifestyle-oriented aesthetic with comfortable fabrics that can be worn both on and off the course.

Key Players:

Antigua Group, Inc.

William Murray Golf

Under Armour, Inc.

Callaway Apparel

Oakley, Inc.

Acushnet Holdings

Mizuno USA, Inc.

Get Customization on this Report Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=333

Regional Analysis:

“Rising Golf Club Memberships in North America”

North America stands out as the most profitable region for the golf apparel market, accounting for a significant 40% share. The region’s market value is being driven by a steady increase in golf club memberships and the establishment of new golf courses. The growing participation of women in golf, the increasing popularity of professional golf tournaments worldwide, and the presence of numerous golf apparel manufacturers are all contributing to the expansion of the market in this region.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product Type : Top Wear Bottom Wear Hats Shoes Other Accessories

By End User : Men Women Kids

By Sales Channel : Sports Variety Stores On-course Outlets Branded Golf Stores Others

By Buyer Type : Individual Institutional Promotional



More in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/333

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: sales@factmr.com