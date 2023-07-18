Women’s Swimwear Market is Grow at Over 3% CAGR During The Forecast 2032

The Women’s Swimwear Market is expected to grow gradually at a CAGR of 4.5%. The market is anticipated to grow and reach a global market worth of US$ 133 billion in 2022. The women’s swimwear market is anticipated to reach US$ 206.54 Bn by 2032, thanks to this consistent rise and the increasing demand on the global market.

The demand for women’s swimwear has been increasing over time as more women engage in outdoor sports including swimming, windsurfing, kayaking, and other related activities. Swimming is not only an essential life-saving ability but also offers several health advantages. Bikinis and one-piece swimsuits for women have seen a surge in popularity over the past few years.

Furthermore, a variety of benefits associated to sports and swimwear, including as heat resistance, static resistance, quick-drying, and others, are increasing consumer usage and catalyzing market expansion. Consumer awareness of sportswear and swimwear is rising as a result of changing fashion trends, which is accelerating industry expansion. Additionally, the internet has a big impact on young people all over the world.

Due to their growing usage of social networking sites and e-commerce, the younger generation is becoming more interested in sportswear and swimwear. This is fueling the market expansion for women’s swimwear.

Competitive Landscape:

In 2022, Skims unveiled a brand-new collection of swimwear that included shimmering metallic bikinis in champagne, nickel, and gold. The bikini top options include bandeau, triangle, and high-neck tops. A couple matching bottoms are also available, including a stringy bottom and a mid-waist bottom with a little more coverage. One-piece swimsuits come in a variety of styles, including a fun cut-out monokini, a classic high cut, and even a whole cycle suit. A matching sarong and swimming suit shorts round off the sparkling ensemble. All items are offered in sizes XXS to 4X and range in price from $48 to $128.

Key Players:

American Apparel, Inc.

Arena Italia S.p.A

Diana Sport

La Perla Group

NoZONE Clothing Limited

O’Neill, Inc.

PARAH S.p.A

Perry Ellis International, Inc.

Jantzen Apparel LLC

PVH Corp.

MeUndies

Skims

Quiksilver, Inc.

Speedo International Ltd.

TYR Sport, Inc.

Wacoal Europe Ltd.

Seafolly

Regional Analysis:

Increasing understanding of the advantages of swimming will increase regional demand

One of the most lucrative markets for the sale of women’s swimwear is now China, which is also predicted to see the greatest CAGR between 2022 and 2032. The Chinese market for women’s swimwear is anticipated to expand at a 4% CAGR during the projected period.

With its highly developed production facilities and rising number of female swimmers, China is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the quickly growing market for women’s swimwear. According to statistics given by the Chinese government, excluding those who die in floods or accidents involving boats and ferries (children account for 70% of the fatalities), there are more than 51,000 drownings in China each year.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product Type : One-piece Swimsuits Tank Suits Sling Bikinis Pretzel Suit s Monokinis Maillots Two-piece Swimsuits Knee Skin Body Skin Racerback

By Fabric : Nylon Polyester Cotton Spandex PBT

By Pricing : Low-price Mid-price Premium-price

By Distribution Channel : Online Stores Departmental Stores Specialty Retail Stores Mono Brand Stores Sports Outlets



