Digital Marketing Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Of 10.7% by 2032

The worldwide digital marketing industry is estimated to reach $321 billion in 2022 and reach $887.2 billion by the end of 2032, growing at a high-value CAGR of 10.7%.

In 2021, digital marketing will account for 43% of worldwide advertisement spending.

“Various Security Concerns Associated with Digital Marketing”

Growing worries about data security and privacy are projected to limit market expansion to some extent. Malware injections, the usage of insecure application programming interfaces (APIs), phishing attacks, and social engineering attempts are the most common issues with cloud-based digital marketing platforms.

Because organizations have massive data warehouses of consumer and corporate information, any of the aforementioned security risks might result in events such as data and identity theft, which would result in huge losses. Because security is the most critical necessity for every company, website protection by digital marketing organizations is an extremely vital factor to consider.

Competitive Landscape:

Because of the existence of various local and regional companies, the global digital marketing industry is extremely fragmented and competitive. Key players are pursuing a variety of marketing methods, including acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Oddity, a digital marketing business located in Germany, was bought by Infosys, a renowned technology company, in April 2022. Oddity’s purchase bolstered Infosys’ creative brand and experience design skills.

Smith, a worldwide performance commerce agency, announced the purchase of Columbus, Ohio-based digital marketing firm Adept in January 2022.

Key Players:

Porter Novelli

Cuker Agency

Leo Burnett

Carat

Spark Foundry

Wieden+Kennedy

Grey Group

LOLA MullenLowe

Webimax

Ignite Visibility

97th Floor

Rise Interactive

WebFX

Mad Fish Digital

Split Reef

Location3

Regional Analysis:

What Factors Are Contributing to China’s Digital Marketing Growth?

Increasing organizational advertising expenditure in China is a primary driver driving market expansion. In 2021, China’s overall advertising spending is expected to be US$105 billion. With a big section of the population utilizing the Internet, China has a dominant position in the social commerce industry. As social commerce is expected to account for one-fifth of all online purchases in the country, this is an important aspect in the prospective development in digital marketing.

Furthermore, the Chinese populace has shown a significant change in interest in mobile applications, creating a potential development opportunity for in-app internet advertising. The China digital advertising agencies market is expected to grow fast at an 11.8% CAGR through 2032.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Service : Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Social Media Marketing Content Marketing Email marketing Search Engine Marketing (SEM) Link Building Services Video Advertising Influencers Marketing Services Affiliate Marketing Pay per Click Advertising (PPC) Others (not mentioned elsewhere)

By End-use Industry : BFSI Retail and Consumer Goods Business and Consumer Services Healthcare Manufacturing Transportation and Mobility Energy and Utility Trading and Warehousing Media & Entertainment Hospitality



