Stand Up Paddle Board Market Size to Surpass US$ 4.3 billion by 2033

The global stand up paddle board market will gain a market value of US$ 1.65 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 4.3 Billion by registering a CAGR of 10.05% in the forecast period 2023-2033.

According to the forecast, North America is poised to create US$ 960 Million in revenue during the forecast period. Recent surveys conducted by the Outdoor Industry Association report over 3 million standup paddle boarders attend events worldwide. Due to an increase in recreational sports activities in various regions, SUP boards have become more in demand.

Competitive landscape:

By collaborating strategically, manufacturers can increase production and meet consumer demand, increasing revenue and market share. It is becoming increasingly common for manufacturers to incorporate eco-friendly materials into their products to develop more reliable, versatile products and provide better insulation.

  • A new website has been launched by Jimmy Styks, under license from Sport Dimension Inc. from Vista Outdoor Inc., that covers the complete 2022 stand-up paddle board, inflatable paddle board, kayak, and water mat range. The new product line and website rollout will also be overseen by newly hired Brand Manager Doug Anderson. Jimmy Styks’ new product range was expected to be introduced between March and April 2022, and will be based on the company’s core philosophy, “Adventure for All.” This includes an expanded range of inflatable stand-up paddleboards, which are available in a variety of sizes and designs for every rider and participant.
  • Love the Oceans, one of the world’s leading ocean conservation charities, has partnered with the world’s leading inflatable paddle board manufacturer, Red Paddle Co. Red Paddle will donate 10% of sales proceeds to Love the Oceans. During the global campaign to come up with a unique design for Ride’s award-winning 10’6″ paddle board last summer, budding creatives were invited to participate. This competition was a collaboration between Red Paddle Co and Spoonflower, a creative design platform based in the U.S., and their huge artist community. A special repeater pattern was designed by thousands of creatives for the first-ever limited-edition SUP (Stand Up Paddle).

Major Service Providers:

  • Ben Buckler Board
  • Blue Planet Surf
  • Funky Sup
  • Dunn-Rite Products
  • Hobie Cat Company
  • Aquaspro Sports & Leisure Company Limited
  • C4 Waterman
  • Honu Stand Up Paddle Boards
  • Imagine Nation Sports, LLC.
  • Gili Sports
  • Anhui Light Industries International Co. Ltd
  • AKSPORT
  • Coreban
  • F-One
  • DWF Sports Co., LTD.
  • Kona Enterprises Inc.
  • Laird Stand Up
  • Simmer Style
  • Cascadia Board Co.

Key Segments Profiled in the Stand Up Paddle Board Industry Survey:

  • By Product Type :
  • All-round SUP Board
  • Flatwater SUP Board
  • Race SUP Board
  • Surd SUP Board
  • By Length :
  • < 9 Feet’s
  • 9 to 12 Feet’s
  • >12 Feet’s
  • By Material Type :
  • PVC
  • Epoxy
  • Fiber Glass
  • Plastics
  • By Board Type :
  • Surf SUP Board
  • Inflatable SUP Board
  • By Application :
  • Surfing
  • Touring/Cruising
  • Racing
  • Fitness
  • By Consumer Orientation :
  • Adults
  • Kids
  • By Sales Channel :
  • Online Sales Channel
    • Direct to Customer
    • Third Party Online
  • Franchised Sports Outlet
  • Retail Sports Outlet
  • Modern Trade Channel
  • Specialty Stores
  • By Region :
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • MEA

