Sparkling Wines Market Is Slated To Reach A Valuation Of Us$ 90 Billion By 2032

The global sparkling wines sales accounted for US$ 43 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach US$ 45.99 Billion in 2022. From 2022-2032, the market is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.9% to close in on a value of US$ 90 Billion by 2032. The modern trade segment represents a revenue share of more than 1/3rd while e-commerce sales will likely amount to around 20%.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Sparkling Wines market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Sparkling Wines market.

Key findings of the Sparkling Wines market study:

Regional breakdown of the Sparkling Wines market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Sparkling Wines vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Sparkling Wines market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Sparkling Wines market.

Key Companies Profiled

E&J Gallo Winery

Constellation Brands Inc.

Pernod Ricard SA

Bronco Wine Company

Treasury Wine Estates

Accolade Wines Australia Limited

The Wine Group LLC

Casella Family Brands

Viña Concha y Toro SA

Caviro Soc. Co-op.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market ground. Prominent market developments are as follows:

In September 2021, Pernod Ricard SA signed an agreement to acquire the online alcoholic beverages trading platform The Whiskey Exchange. This acquisition is co-incident with Pernod Ricard’s consumer-centric strategy of fulfilling new consumer needs and expectations and strong demand for premiumization

signed an agreement to acquire the online alcoholic beverages trading platform The Whiskey Exchange. This acquisition is co-incident with Pernod Ricard’s consumer-centric strategy of fulfilling new consumer needs and expectations and strong demand for premiumization In August 2021, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. announced its decision to join the RE-100 global renewable power initiative, as part of its commitment to transition to 100% renewable electricity generation by 2024. Its premium brands: Penfolds, Wolf Bass, Pepperjack, Wyns, and Squealing Pig- will be manufactured with 100% renewable electricity.

Key Segments in Sparkling Wines Industry Research

By Sales Channel : Modern Trade Grocery Store Convenience Store E-Commerce Other Retail Formats

By Body Type : Light Bodied Medium Bodied Full-Bodied

By Sweetness Level : Extra-Brut Brut Extra Dry Demi-Sec

By Region : North America Europe APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa Latin America



Queries addressed in the Sparkling Wines market report:

Why are the Sparkling Wines market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Sparkling Wines market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Sparkling Wines market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Sparkling Wines market?

