Poultry Feed Market is Projected to Increase Steadily at 6.3% by 2033

The global poultry feed market enjoys a valuation of US$ 123.5 billion by 2023 and is forecasted to surge to US$ 228.1 billion by the end of 2033. This jump is because, over the course of the next ten years, worldwide sales of poultry feed are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Because more people are becoming aware of the advantages of diets high in protein, attention to protein consumption has expanded dramatically during the past two decades. Demand for poultry feed has increased as a result of the global rise in popularity of chicken and eggs as sources of protein. Other factors expected to influence poultry feed consumption in the future include the implementation of stringent food safety standards around the world, shifting consumer preferences, increasing world population, rising consumption of eggs and chicken meat, rising preference for organic animal feed, increasing per capita disposable income, globalization, and growing investments in the poultry feed industry.

Market Drivers:

Rising global demand for poultry products: There is an increasing demand for poultry meat and eggs worldwide due to population growth, urbanization, and changing dietary habits. This demand drives the need for efficient poultry production, which relies heavily on high-quality and nutritionally balanced feed. Growing poultry industry: The poultry industry has been expanding rapidly, particularly in developing countries, driven by factors such as increasing income levels, affordability of poultry products, and favorable government policies. This growth fuels the demand for poultry feed to support the increasing number of poultry farms and the overall production of poultry products. Technological advancements in feed production: Advancements in feed manufacturing technology have improved the quality and nutritional content of poultry feed. Innovations such as pelletizing, extrusion, and precision feeding allow for better nutrient absorption, feed efficiency, and overall performance of poultry. These technological advancements drive the demand for specialized poultry feed products. Increasing focus on animal health and welfare: There is a growing emphasis on improving animal health, welfare, and productivity in the poultry industry. High-quality feed plays a crucial role in maintaining the health and well-being of poultry, enhancing their immune system, and minimizing the occurrence of diseases. As a result, there is a rising demand for feed additives, supplements, and functional ingredients that promote animal health and performance. Shift towards sustainable and organic practices: Consumer awareness and concerns regarding environmental sustainability, food safety, and animal welfare have led to a shift towards sustainable and organic poultry farming practices. This shift includes the use of organic or natural feed ingredients, reducing the reliance on antibiotics, and adopting more environmentally friendly feed production methods. These trends drive the demand for specialized feed products catering to organic and sustainable poultry farming.

Competitive landscape:

Poultry feed companies are focusing on sustainability and coming up with new ways to produce animal feed that causes minimal harm to the environment and reduces the overall carbon footprint of the manufacturing process.

In November 2022, ForFarmers, a Dutch agricultural feed organization announced its plans to use alternative raw materials and food waste to manufacture new animal feeds that meet the new demand for sustainable agricultural practices.

Poultry feed providers are also investing in the expansion of their production capacity to meet rising demand from various parts of the world.

In November 2022, Alturas Group of Companies, a diversified business for agricultural manufacturing increased its investments in the agriculture business as it recently launched a new feed mill in Marcela Farms in Ubay, Bohol.

Key Companies Profiled:

BASF SE

ForFarmers N.V.

Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Bucher Industries

Tetra Laval International S.A.

SPX Corporation

Segments of Poultry Feed Industry Research:

By Product Type :

Broiler

Layer

Others

By Source :

Corn

Wheat

Soybean

Blend Grains

Others

By Form :

Powder

Granules/Particles

Pellets

Briquettes

By Nature :

Organic

Conventional

By Sales Channel :

Direct Sourcing

Indirect Sourcing

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Questionnaire answered in the Market Outlook Report of Poultry Feeds include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Poultry Feeds Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Poultry Feeds Market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Poultry Feeds market landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Poultry Feeds market size?

