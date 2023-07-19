Swimming Gear Market Is Anticipated To Surpass USD 18.7 Billion By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The global swimming gear market is estimated at USD 10.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 18.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the Global Swimming Gear Market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Swimming Gear market.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=812

Key Companies Profiled

Adidas AG

Arena Spa

Bali Swim

Elite Sportswear

Marquee Brands

Maruswim

Nike Inc.

Orbea S. Coop.

Pentland Brands Ltd.

Spurt

Swimwear Anywhere Inc.

Other Market Players

Key findings of the Swimming Gear market study:

Regional breakdown of the Swimming Gear market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Swimming Gear vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Swimming Gear market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Swimming Gear market.

Recent Development in the Market:

In August 2021, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) announced the launch of digital-first brands. The new launches include detergents (laundry and dishwashing) and home care. All three products can be purchased only via e-commerce platforms, the company informed in a statement.

In February 2022, Procter & Gamble, a consumer goods giant from the U.S., launched Gain Power Blast, a new aroma-packed dishwashing spray.

Competitive landscape

The global swimming gear market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the growth of swimming gear.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of key manufacturers in swimming gear market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

Adidas AG in 2021 reinforced inclusivity in swimming with the launch of full-cover swimwear collection. This is done to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy this sport and have access to performance wear for the water

in reinforced inclusivity in swimming with the launch of full-cover swimwear collection. This is done to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy this sport and have access to performance wear for the water A division of Elite Sportswear, Dolfin Swimwear in 2019 signed Summer Sanders as the new brand ambassador and the face of Dolfin’s Aquashape brand

Global Swimming Gear Market by Category

By Product Type: Swimwear Swim Caps Swim Goggles Other Product Types

By Sales Channel: Online Sales Offline Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Sports Stores Other Sales Channel

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Get Full Access of the Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/812

Queries addressed in the Swimming Gear market report:

Why are the Swimming Gear market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Swimming Gear market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Swimming Gear market?

What are the underlying micro-macroeconomic factors affecting the global Swimming Gear market?

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com