Lucintel Forecasts Caprolactam Market to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the caprolactam market is projected to reach an estimated $18.3 billion by 2028 from $15.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of caprolactam in the production of synthetic fabrics and rising demand for bio-based caprolactam in engineering plastics and films and lightweight vehicles.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in caprolactam market by application (nylon 6 and nylon 6 resin), end use industry (textile yarn, industrial yarn, engineering plastics, carpet fiber & staple fiber, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Nylon 6 resin market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the caprolactam market is segmented into nylon 6 and nylon 6 resin. Lucintel forecasts that the nylon 6 resin market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its widespread use in the automotive industry for producing fan blades, gears, fittings, bearings, exterior body components, power steering fluids, and emission control canisters owing to its high tensile strength and superior elasticity.

“Within the caprolactam market, the textile yarn segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the textile yarn segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its growing usage in apparel and house furnishing application.

“Asia pacific will dominate the caprolactam market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to rapid industrialization and the establishment of various automotive and consumer appliance manufacturing plants in the region.

Major players of caprolactam market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Sumitomo Chemical, UBE Industries, DSM, Capro, and LANXESS are among the major caprolactam providers.

