Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market is Likely to Grow at a Prolific CAGR of 10.2% by 2032

The global nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials market is anticipated to reach US$ 6.6 billion in 2022 and grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2032, according to Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive information.

Unwanted high-frequency electromagnetic interference (EMI) noise arises in electric vehicles, such as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV), which strains the computer-controlled self-driving system’s operations.

Key Pioneers

  • Hitachi Metal
  • Advanced Technology
  • VACUUMSCHMELZE
  • Qingdao Yunlu
  • China Amorphous Technology
  • Henan Zhongyue
  • Foshan Huaxin
  • Londerful New Material
  • Orient Group
  • Bomatec
  • OJSC MSTATOR

Strategies Driving Market’s Growth

Market goliaths within the nanocrystalline soft magnetic material market have been aligning themselves with new emerging trends in photovoltaic applications, inductive charging, and electric vehicle. Further, players have well maintained their targeted strategic approach through production capacity expansions and numerous product developments.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global NCSMM market is valued at US$ 6.6 billion in 2022
  • The global valuation for NCSMM is anticipated to reach US$ 17.5 billion by 2032-end
  • APAC tops the global NCSMM market accounting for a major market share
  • Motors application accounts for the highest share of global sales
  • North America has a market share of 23.7% in 2022, and it is estimated to value at US$ 1.5 billion in 2022

“Attractive magnetic properties and unique microstructure of nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials have propelled the market’s growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Industry Research Report

  • By Classification :
    • One Dimensional
    • Two Dimensional
    • Three Dimensional
  • By Application :
    • Transformers
      • Portable
      • Transmission
      • Distribution
    • Motors
      • 1hp-100hp
      • 101hp-200hp
      • 201hp-1000hp
      • Above 1000hp
    • Inductors
    • Generators
  • By End-Use Industry :
    • Consumer Electronics & Applications
    • Healthcare
    • Automotive
    • Semiconductor
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

