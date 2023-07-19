Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market is Likely to Grow at a Prolific CAGR of 10.2% by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The global nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials market is anticipated to reach US$ 6.6 billion in 2022 and grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2032, according to Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive information.

Unwanted high-frequency electromagnetic interference (EMI) noise arises in electric vehicles, such as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV), which strains the computer-controlled self-driving system’s operations.

Key Pioneers

Hitachi Metal

Advanced Technology

VACUUMSCHMELZE

Qingdao Yunlu

China Amorphous Technology

Henan Zhongyue

Foshan Huaxin

Londerful New Material

Orient Group

Bomatec

OJSC MSTATOR

Strategies Driving Market’s Growth

Market goliaths within the nanocrystalline soft magnetic material market have been aligning themselves with new emerging trends in photovoltaic applications, inductive charging, and electric vehicle. Further, players have well maintained their targeted strategic approach through production capacity expansions and numerous product developments.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global NCSMM market is valued at US$ 6.6 billion in 2022

The global valuation for NCSMM is anticipated to reach US$ 17.5 billion by 2032-end

APAC tops the global NCSMM market accounting for a major market share

Motors application accounts for the highest share of global sales

North America has a market share of 23.7% in 2022, and it is estimated to value at US$ 1.5 billion in 2022

“Attractive magnetic properties and unique microstructure of nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials have propelled the market’s growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Industry Research Report

By Classification : One Dimensional Two Dimensional Three Dimensional

By Application : Transformers Portable Transmission Distribution Motors 1hp-100hp 101hp-200hp 201hp-1000hp Above 1000hp Inductors Generators

By End-Use Industry : Consumer Electronics & Applications Healthcare Automotive Semiconductor

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



