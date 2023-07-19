The Worldwide Share Of Cold Cast Elastomers Market Is To Gain An Upward Trajectory With A Double-Digit Cagr

The cold cast elastomers market refers to the production and sale of elastomeric materials that are cured at low temperatures, typically below 100°C. Cold cast elastomers are used in a variety of applications, including seals, gaskets, shock absorbers, and vibration dampers. The cold cast elastomers market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods. The market is expected to grow as these industries continue to evolve and as the demand for elastomeric materials increases.

The market is dominated by a few large players, including 3M, Saint-Gobain, Wacker Chemie AG, and Dow, among others. These companies compete on factors such as product quality, innovation, and price. The cold cast elastomers market is expected to grow as the demand for elastomeric materials continues to rise, and as new applications and technologies emerge. However, the market is also influenced by factors such as changes in government regulations and standards, fluctuations in raw material prices, and the availability of alternative materials.

Key Segments of Cold Cast Elastomers Market

Processing

Two Component

Three Component

Application

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Oil & Gas

Consumer/Sports Goods

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)

Middle East & Africa

Demand for Cold Cast Elastomers to Remain Robust in Industrial Applications

The recent Fact.MR study estimates that cold cast elastomers sales in industrial applications is expected to exceed 21 million tons in 2019. This can be primarily attributed to inherent property-based benefits of cold cast elastomers, such as convenience and time-effective production application, thereby reducing operational costs as a consequence. Convenience of manufacturing cold cast elastomers at room temperature, and deprival of heat requirement for curation purposes, continue to drive their sales in industrial applications worldwide.

In light of their high load bearing capacity, abrasion and impact resistance, resiliency, insulation, and strong bonding properties cold cast elastomers provide all the qualities required in manufacturing and production facilities. Cold cast elastomers also seek increasing usage in the concrete molds and concrete repair in the construction industry. In addition, the cold cast elastomers are increasingly being used in the consumer goods, and sports goods manufacturing due to its water and abrasion resistant properties. Other industries where cold cast elastomers are finding high utility include aviation, automotive, and oil and gas industries. Steady growth in each of these industries is fuelling the demand for cold cast elastomers around the world.

Cold Cast Elastomer Sales Remain Influenced by Growing Polyurethane Production

Polyurethane resins are versatile in nature and find application in an assortment of end-use industries which include medical, construction, furnishing, packaging, electronics, automotive, and textiles. Attractive aesthetics and high insulation make it an ideal material for electronic appliances. In addition, the process of manufacturing polyurethane is economical, making it a lucrative entity for chemical manufacturers.

Polyurethane is one of the few chemicals that can be sustainably manufactured. With environmental concerns on the rise and application of stringent regulations for environment conservation, chemical manufacturing is expected to witness a gradual decline. However, potential of manufacturing polyurethane using polyols, and other natural resources are expected to offset challenges associated with declining production of their chemical-based counterparts. Additionally, adoption of plant and other bio-based raw material for the manufacturing of polyurethane will make the process more economical and sustainable.

