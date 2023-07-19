Retread Tire Market Sales are Poised to Incline at a CAGR of 3.76 by 2032: Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-19 — /EPR Network/ —

By 2032, the retread tire market is expected to expand and reach a value of USD 15.61 billion. Over the course of the forecast period, the retread tyre market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.76%. As of now, 10.79 billion dollars will be spent on retread tyres worldwide in 2022.

There are several prospects for producers and distributors in the retread tyre market as a result of the commercial vehicle industry’s rising demand for retread tyres. Further extending the window of opportunity for retread tyre producers in these locations are the ever-growing car markets in China and Europe. To reach a bigger pool of prospective customers, manufacturers in the retread tyre market are offering more value-added tyre retreading services.

Key Manufacturers

Bridgestone Corp.

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA

Valley Tire Company

Parrish Tire Company

TreadWright

REDBURN TIRE COMPANY

Oliver Rubber Company

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Marangoni S.p.A

Michelin North America Inc.

Key Statistics Supporting the Surge

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Segmentation

By Type : Radial Bias Solid

By Vehicle Type : Two-wheelers Commercial vehicles Passenger vehicles

By Region : North America U.S. Canada Latin America Mexico Brazil Western Europe Germany Italy France U.K Spain Eastern Europe Poland Russia Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Australia New Zealand Japan Middle East and Africa GCC S. Africa N. Africa

