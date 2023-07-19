Retread Tire Market Sales are Poised to Incline at a CAGR of 3.76 by 2032: Fact.MR

By 2032, the retread tire market is expected to expand and reach a value of USD 15.61 billion. Over the course of the forecast period, the retread tyre market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.76%. As of now, 10.79 billion dollars will be spent on retread tyres worldwide in 2022.

There are several prospects for producers and distributors in the retread tyre market as a result of the commercial vehicle industry’s rising demand for retread tyres. Further extending the window of opportunity for retread tyre producers in these locations are the ever-growing car markets in China and Europe. To reach a bigger pool of prospective customers, manufacturers in the retread tyre market are offering more value-added tyre retreading services.

Key Manufacturers

  • Bridgestone Corp.
  • Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA
  • Valley Tire Company
  • Parrish Tire Company
  • TreadWright
  • REDBURN TIRE COMPANY
  • Oliver Rubber Company
  • The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.
  • Marangoni S.p.A
  • Michelin North America Inc.

 Segmentation

  • By Type :
    • Radial
    • Bias
    • Solid
  • By Vehicle Type :
    • Two-wheelers
    • Commercial vehicles
    • Passenger vehicles
  • By Region:
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Mexico
      • Brazil
    • Western Europe
      • Germany
      • Italy
      • France
      • U.K
      • Spain
    • Eastern Europe
      • Poland
      • Russia
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • ASEAN
      • Australia
      • New Zealand
    • Japan
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC
      • S. Africa
      • N. Africa

