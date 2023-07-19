Bio-based Coatings Market to Accumulate a Share Value of USD 28.50 Billion by 2032

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR recently published a report on the global market for industrial floor coatings. As per the study, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 3%, reaching almost US$ 7 billion by 2031. Extensive application of industrial floor coatings is likely across the manufacturing industry, attributed to widespread industrialization.

Significant gains were recorded in the past, with the market being valued at nearly US$ 6 billion in 2019. Recessionary impacts ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis led to a moderate crunch, closing in at around US$ 5 billion in 2020. Manufacturers are increasingly tilting towards bio-based floor coatings, keeping in mind emerging sustainability trends associated with producing industrial goods.

In July 2020, Florock Polymer Flooring introduced the FloroStoneTM Cove as part of its decorative epoxy industrial flooring line, which creates a seamless transition from floor to wall and eliminates hard-to-reach 90-degree angles along the edges of the floor, limiting accumulation of microbes to provide a more hygienic environment.

In December 2019, BASF SE introduced the MasterTop XTC solution formulated with the XolutecTM technology, an inorganic modified high-density crosslinking polymer that provides seamless cleaning floor cleaning and is also highly user-friendly.

3M Company

A&I Coatings

Akzo Nobel N.V

PPG Industries

BASF SE

Grand Polycoats

Florock Polymer Flooring

Ardex Endura (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Apurva India Private Limited

ArmorPoxy

Pro Maintenance Inc.

Roquette Freres, for instance, is a prominent bio-based floor coatings manufacturer, offering the POLYSORB® monomer and the BIOSUCCINUM® bio succinic acid. The former offers high scratch, temperature, and UV resistance, while also imparting excellent surface hardness. Both enable 100% renewable resins and comprise 60-70% renewable materials such as oils or fatty acids.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Epoxy industrial floor coatings to surpass US$ 4 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of around 4%

Polyaspartic industrial floor coatings to surge at a CAGR of nearly 3% during the forecast period

By end use, industrial floor coatings for the manufacturing sector to experience a volume CAGR of over 5%

The U.S. to generate high growth prospects, surpassing US$ 1 billion in 2020, amid a robust manufacturing sector

Stringent workplace safety rules to pivot demand across China, with the market here expanding at a CAGR of over 6%

The market in Germany to experience moderate growth, expanding at approximately 2% CAGR

“Constant usage of factory premises to ensure continuous supplies across key industries are prompting unit owners to develop robust industrial floors so as to avoid wear and tear, abrasion, and corrosion, prompting the increased application of industrial floor coatings,” opines a Fact.MR analyst.

Rapid industrialization is influencing growth in industrial constructions

The industrial building is being influenced by rapid industrialization, particularly in emerging economies. Because of increased environmental concerns among end-users, bio-based floor coatings are projected to gain traction, presenting prospects for big producers.

Because of their ease of installation and ability to use the floor immediately after coating, bio-based materials in floor coating will see a significant increase in adoption. To expand their bio-based industrial coatings product portfolios, many firms are forming worldwide alliances with established businesses and government agencies.

Key Market Segments Covered

Binder Type

Epoxy Industrial Floor Coatings

Polyaspartic Industrial Floor Coatings

End Use

Industrial Floor Coatings for Manufacturing

Industrial Floor Coatings for Aviation & Transportation

Industrial Floor Coatings for Food Processing

Industrial Floor Coatings for Other End Uses

Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Latin America

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the industrial floor coatings market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of binder (epoxy and polyaspartic) and end-use (manufacturing, aviation & transportation, food processing, and other end uses), across seven major regions of regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

