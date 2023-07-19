Diacetone Alcohol Market Surges as Key Industries Drive Demand for Solvent and Viscosity Modifier

The global diacetone alcohol market is estimated to be US$ 1.44 Billion in 2022, and is forecast to surpass US$ 2.2 Billion by 2032, expanding at a steady 4.3% CAGR over the next ten years. Diacetone alcohol consumption accounts for around 2.8% share of the global alcohol market. The diacetone alcohol market is a segment of the global chemical industry that involves the production and sale of diacetone alcohol (DAA). DAA is a colorless, clear, and flammable liquid with a sweet odor that is widely used as a solvent in various industries

The market for diacetone alcohol is driven by its widespread application in various end-use industries, including paints and coatings, adhesives, sealants, and inks, among others. DAA is also used as a chemical intermediate in the production of other chemicals, such as methyl isobutyl ketone (MIBK) and diisopropanolamine (DIPA). The global diacetone alcohol market is expected to grow at a moderate rate in the coming years, driven by increasing demand from the paints and coatings industry, as well as the growing use of DAA in the production of various chemicals. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for DAA, owing to the rapid industrialization and increasing demand for end-use products in emerging economies such as China and India

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7317

Which End Uses are Bringing in High Profits for Diacetone Alcohol Manufacturers?

The diacetone alcohol market is driven by its widespread application in various end-use industries, with some of them being more profitable than others. One of the key end-use industries for DAA is the paints and coatings industry, which is expected to drive the growth of the market due to the increasing demand for high-quality coatings in the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors. DAA is used as a solvent in the production of various types of coatings, including epoxy, polyurethane, and acrylic coatings. Additionally, the adhesives and sealants industry is another important end-use industry for DAA, where it is used as a solvent and a viscosity modifier in the production of adhesives and sealants for various applications. Other end-use industries for DAA include printing inks, flavors and fragrances, and personal care products

Key Takeaways from Diacetone Alcohol Market Study

By end use, textiles is projected to provide value of worth USD 571.2 Million over the forecast period whereas automotive is projected to provide value of 455.8 Million

By application, solvents is projected to provide value of worth USD 572.2 Million over the forecast period

Based on end use , automotive is projected to grow with a CAGR of around 3.6% over the forecast period

By application, solvents is projected to grow with a CAGR of around 4.9% during the forecast period

The oil & gas industry is expected to hold 9.6% of market share during forecast period

On the basis of end use, paint & coating is projected to dominate diacetone alcohol market by accounting for over 36.2% in 2032 of the market share.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7317

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of diacetone alcohol are SI Group, Monument Chemical, Recoche Inc, Aarey drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Alpha Chemika, Arihant Solvents and Chemicals, and Prasol Chemicals Limited.

The global diacetone alcohol market is consolidated and competitive owing to several domestic and regional players. Marketing strategies adopted by key players are mergers, acquisitions, expansion, collaborations, and partnerships.

In Dec 2022, Parsol Chemical Ltd. focused on research & development and investing in product development. The organization is having a qualified & experienced R&D team with 14 members along with chemical engineers & scientists.

Key players in the Diacetone Alcohol Market

SI Group

Monument Chemical

Arihant Solvents and Chemicals

Alpha Chemika

Prasol Chemicals Limited

Solvay

Arkema

KH Neochem

Country-wise Analysis

The global diacetone alcohol market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, with the Asia-Pacific region being the largest market for DAA. This is due to the rapid industrialization and growing demand for end-use products in emerging economies such as China and India. North America and Europe are also important markets for DAA, with the increasing demand for high-quality coatings, adhesives, and sealants in the automotive and construction industries driving the growth of the market in these regions. Additionally, the Middle East and Africa and South America are expected to show moderate growth in the market, with the increasing demand for DAA in various end-use industries, particularly the paints and coatings industry, driving the growth of the market in these regions

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7317

In summary, the DAA market is expected to grow in the coming years due to its increasing use in the production of solvents and coatings and the demand for environmentally friendly solvents. However, the industry may face challenges due to the volatility of raw material prices and the availability of substitutes.