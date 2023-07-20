Revolutionizing Smiles: The Invisalign Treatment Process Unveiled Step by Step

Vernon, BC, Canada, 2023-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Aberdeen Dental Centre, a leading dental practice in Vernon, BC, is thrilled to introduce their comprehensive and seamless Invisalign treatment process. As a trusted provider of dental solutions, Aberdeen Dental Centre aims to empower patients with a straighter smile and improved oral health. This press release highlights the step-by-step Invisalign treatment process, offering valuable insights for individuals considering orthodontic treatment.

Step 1: Initial Consultation and Assessment

The journey to a confident smile begins with an initial consultation at Aberdeen Dental Centre. During this visit, patients will meet with a skilled Invisalign provider who will evaluate their dental condition, discuss their smile goals, and address any concerns. This crucial step ensures that the treatment plan is tailored to meet the unique needs and desires of each patient.

Step 2: Digital Scanning and Treatment Planning

Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, including digital scanners and 3D imaging, Aberdeen Dental Centre captures detailed impressions of the patient’s teeth and creates a digital model. This digital model enables the provider to develop a personalized treatment plan, mapping out the precise movements of the teeth throughout the Invisalign process. Patients can visualize the projected outcome and gain a clear understanding of the treatment journey.

Step 3: Custom Aligner Fabrication

Once the treatment plan is finalized, the data obtained from the digital model is sent to a specialized Invisalign laboratory. Skilled technicians then craft a series of custom aligners using advanced 3D printing technology. These aligners are made from a virtually invisible and comfortable material, ensuring a discreet and comfortable orthodontic experience.

Step 4: Wearing the Aligners

Patients are instructed to wear their Invisalign aligners for 20 to 22 hours per day, removing them only for eating, drinking, and oral hygiene routines. The aligners are easily removable, allowing individuals to enjoy their favorite foods without any restrictions. Regular check-ups at Aberdeen Dental Centre are scheduled to monitor progress and provide new sets of aligners as needed, typically every one to two weeks.

Step 5: Progress Monitoring and Adjustments

Aberdeen Dental Centre incorporates advanced technologies to track the progress of each patient’s smile transformation. Through regular appointments, the provider assesses the movement of the teeth and ensures that the treatment is progressing according to plan. Adjustments are made as necessary to achieve the desired results effectively.

Step 6: Completion and Retention

Upon reaching the end of the series of aligners, patients have successfully completed the active phase of their Invisalign treatment. At Aberdeen Dental Centre, the journey doesn’t end there. To maintain the achieved results, patients are provided with Vivera® retainers. These custom-made retainers are worn as instructed by the orthodontist to prevent any relapse and keep the teeth in their new, straight position.

The Invisalign treatment process offered by Aberdeen Dental Centre provides numerous advantages over traditional braces. The clear aligners are virtually invisible, making them a discreet choice for individuals seeking a more aesthetically pleasing orthodontic solution. Additionally, the removable nature of the aligners allows for easy maintenance of oral hygiene and the enjoyment of favorite foods without restriction.

You can always count on Dr. Kevin O’Shea and Dr. Pita Dhaliwal to provide you with the highest quality dentistry in a welcoming and comfortable environment., the leading orthodontist at Aberdeen Dental Centre. Dr. Kevin O’Shea stated, “We are dedicated to providing our patients with exceptional care and the latest advancements in orthodontics. The Invisalign treatment process allows us to transform smiles with precision and convenience, ensuring optimal patient satisfaction.”

About Aberdeen Dental Centre

Aberdeen Dental Centre is a reputable dental practice located in Vernon, BC, Canada. With a commitment to delivering outstanding dental care, the practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and more. The experienced team at Aberdeen Dental Centre is dedicated to helping patients achieve optimal oral health and beautiful smiles through personalized and advanced treatment options.