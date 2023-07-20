Nitrogen-Infused Tea Market Are Anticipated To Reach US$ 161.2 Million By 2033

The worldwide nitrogen-infused tea market is worth US$ 24.97 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 161.2 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% during the decade.

Nitrogen-infused tea, often known as nitro tea, is a form of tea that has had nitrogen gas injected into it. Nitrogen infusion, like nitro coffee, gives the tea a frothy texture, giving a unique and delightful sipping experience. Nitrogen infusion is the addition of nitrogen gas under high pressure to brewed tea. This technique produces little bubbles in the nitro milk tea, which gives it a smooth and creamy texture as well as a frothy coating on top. The nitrogen infusion also improves the flavor profile of the tea, creating a one-of-a-kind taste experience.

Competitive Landscape:

The market’s competitive environment is tight, with numerous important competitors functioning in the sector. Companies such as Nitto Beverage USA Inc., FIZZIQUE LLC, Nestlé, and Bai Brands LLC are among the market’s top participants. These firms are extensively spending in R&D operations in order to reinvent their products and provide new tastes and types to the market.

These firms are also growing their distribution networks to reach a larger customer base and delivering competitive pricing to acquire a competitive advantage in the future of nitro-infused products. The expanding trend of online retail is resulting in the creation of new market competitors, further heightening competition. Firms competing for the nitrogen-infused tea business are fiercely competitive.

Key Players:

  • Starbucks
  • Nitro Tea
  • Caveman Coffee Company
  • BonaFied Nitro Coffee & Tea
  • East Forged
  • Rise Brewing Co.
  • Califia Farms
  • PepsiCo
  • Quivr
  • Left Hand Brewing Co.
  • Lucky Jack
  • BEANLY

Regional Analysis:

During the projection period, demand for nitrogen-infused tea is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of 20.2% in the United States. Because of the presence of key industry players, North America generates the most revenue in the market. To acquire a competitive advantage over their competitors, businesses are focused on R&D operations and the launch of innovative goods. Increased expenditures in the launch of premium items are expected to stimulate market development.

The increased social media advertising of nitro coffee and other goods raised the country’s demand for beverages with nitro infusions. There is severe competition among the big market rivals since some of them have a large consumer base and operate in many locations.

In Japan, demand for nitrogen-infused tea is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.9% throughout the estimated timeframe. The Japanese market is predicted to rise greatly in the next years due to its vast growth potential. Market participants have been increasing their footprint in this sector by taking advantage of this possibility.

Japan’s market is still modest in comparison to other markets, but it is expanding steadily. Nitrogen-infused tea, also known as “nitro tea” in Japan, is becoming increasingly popular among health-conscious customers searching for new and unusual nitrogen-infused frozen beverage alternatives. Younger customers are drawn to the novelty of nitrogen-infused tea and its aesthetically appealing appearance.

Key Segments of Industry:

  • By Type :
    • Black Tea
    • Green Tea
    • Herbal Tea
    • Fruit-infused Tea
    • Matcha Green Tea
    • Others
  • By Distribution Channel :
    • Supermarkets
    • Convenience Stores
    • Online Stores
    • Others

