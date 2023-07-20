Starchy Roots Market is Anticipated to Increase at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2033

The global starchy roots market is valued at US$ 476 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 870 billion by 2033-end. Global sales of starchy roots are estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Sweet potatoes are more popular in the food sector due to their extensive use in culinary cuisines. The variety of food products that employ sweet potatoes as their primary component, including meals, dry snacks, syrups, and many more on the platter, has widened the scope of food manufacturers. The human diet heavily relies on starchy roots and tuber crops. In addition to providing a variety of nutrients and health advantages, they also bring diversity to the diet. Starchy roots may be used to make a range of cuisines as well as for industrial purposes.

Competitive landscape:

Regional businesses that are well-connected to their suppliers and knowledgeable about local regulations face severe competition from major international corporations. Leading firms are investing in R&D to provide high-quality products with enhanced qualities that follow safety regulations to reduce environmental impact.

Key market players are experimenting with different forms of starchy root-based snacks to compete with established manufacturers of corn snack products. The need for new product releases is being boosted by consumers’ ongoing focus on innovative and diverse products.

Top starchy root suppliers are concentrating on quality control, supply chain management, and improving product standards to fulfill the rising demand. Social media is essential for raising brand recognition and marketing nutrient-dense goods.

For instance :

  • In 2019, The Wayne Bailey Produce sales team was acquired by Jackson Farming Company. This will probably enable the company to expand its presence in the sweet potato sector.

Starchy Roots Market: Sweet Potato to Witness Meteoric Demand

Demand for sweet potato is expected to increase in the coming years, consequently spearheading the growth of the starchy roots market. Given their various benefits including high vitamin B6 and vitamin C and D content. They facilitate bone health, improve digestion, promote weight gain, treat inflammation, boost immunity and support in reducing arthritis pain. These health benefits have resulted in a spur in demand for sweet potatoes, in turn aiding the growth of the starchy roots market. In addition, higher consumption of potato as a heart health facilitator has led to increasing sales of potatoes worldwide, consequently contributing to the overall growth of the starchy roots market during the period of forecast.

Starchy Roots Market: Food and Beverage Account for Relatively Greater Consumption of Starchy Roots

Given their health and nutrition facilitating properties, starchy roots are expected to catch high steam in the coming years. Starchy roots have witnessed increased demand from the food and beverage sector, particularly in functional and baby food products. Baby food products are enriched with starchy roots, particularly cassava starchy root that acts as bodying agent. Being a gluten free starchy root, cassava facilitates cholesterol regulation, digestion as well as improves energy level. That said, use of starchy roots as they are carbohydrate rich, energy facilitators, a rich source vitamins, nutritional ingredients and fibers has proliferated their consumption in the food and beverage sector, in turn contributing to the growth of the starchy roots market during the period of forecast.

Key Segments of Starchy Roots Industry Research:

  • By Product Type :
  • Potato
  • Sweet Potato
  • Cassava
  • Yam
  • Others
  • By Nature :
  • Conventional
  • Organic
  • By Application :
  • Commercial
    • Food & Beverages
    • Animal Feed
    • Personal Care & Cosmetics
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Food Service Industry
  • Residential
  • By End Use :
  • Fresh
  • Processed
  • By Sales Channel :
  • Direct Sales
  • Modern Trade
  • Departmental Stores
  • Mom & Pop/Traditional Stores
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online Retailers
  • Others
  • By Region :
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand of Starchy Roots make a difference?

  • The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions
  • The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period
  • The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets
  • Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies
  • Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably
  • Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Starchy Roots  Market
  • Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future
  • Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

