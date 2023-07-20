Starchy Roots Market is Anticipated to Increase at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The global starchy roots market is valued at US$ 476 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 870 billion by 2033-end. Global sales of starchy roots are estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Sweet potatoes are more popular in the food sector due to their extensive use in culinary cuisines. The variety of food products that employ sweet potatoes as their primary component, including meals, dry snacks, syrups, and many more on the platter, has widened the scope of food manufacturers. The human diet heavily relies on starchy roots and tuber crops. In addition to providing a variety of nutrients and health advantages, they also bring diversity to the diet. Starchy roots may be used to make a range of cuisines as well as for industrial purposes.

Competitive landscape:

Regional businesses that are well-connected to their suppliers and knowledgeable about local regulations face severe competition from major international corporations. Leading firms are investing in R&D to provide high-quality products with enhanced qualities that follow safety regulations to reduce environmental impact.

Key market players are experimenting with different forms of starchy root-based snacks to compete with established manufacturers of corn snack products. The need for new product releases is being boosted by consumers’ ongoing focus on innovative and diverse products.

Top starchy root suppliers are concentrating on quality control, supply chain management, and improving product standards to fulfill the rising demand. Social media is essential for raising brand recognition and marketing nutrient-dense goods.

For instance :

In 2019, The Wayne Bailey Produce sales team was acquired by Jackson Farming Company. This will probably enable the company to expand its presence in the sweet potato sector.

Starchy Roots Market: Sweet Potato to Witness Meteoric Demand

Demand for sweet potato is expected to increase in the coming years, consequently spearheading the growth of the starchy roots market. Given their various benefits including high vitamin B6 and vitamin C and D content. They facilitate bone health, improve digestion, promote weight gain, treat inflammation, boost immunity and support in reducing arthritis pain. These health benefits have resulted in a spur in demand for sweet potatoes, in turn aiding the growth of the starchy roots market. In addition, higher consumption of potato as a heart health facilitator has led to increasing sales of potatoes worldwide, consequently contributing to the overall growth of the starchy roots market during the period of forecast.

Starchy Roots Market: Food and Beverage Account for Relatively Greater Consumption of Starchy Roots

Given their health and nutrition facilitating properties, starchy roots are expected to catch high steam in the coming years. Starchy roots have witnessed increased demand from the food and beverage sector, particularly in functional and baby food products. Baby food products are enriched with starchy roots, particularly cassava starchy root that acts as bodying agent. Being a gluten free starchy root, cassava facilitates cholesterol regulation, digestion as well as improves energy level. That said, use of starchy roots as they are carbohydrate rich, energy facilitators, a rich source vitamins, nutritional ingredients and fibers has proliferated their consumption in the food and beverage sector, in turn contributing to the growth of the starchy roots market during the period of forecast.

Key Segments of Starchy Roots Industry Research:

By Product Type :

Potato

Sweet Potato

Cassava

Yam

Others

By Nature :

Conventional

Organic

By Application :

Commercial Food & Beverages Animal Feed Personal Care & Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Food Service Industry

Residential

By End Use :

Fresh

Processed

By Sales Channel :

Direct Sales

Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Mom & Pop/Traditional Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Others

By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

