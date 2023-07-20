Rugby Protective Gears Market is Projected to Reach a Market Size of US$ 1022 Million by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The global rugby protective gears market is expected to be worth US$ 724.5 Million in fiscal year 2023, up from US$ 700 Million in fiscal year 2022. From 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR, reaching a value of US$ 1022 Million by the end of 2033.

Rugby has grown significantly as a sport in recent years, and those involved in the sport are making numerous efforts to spread its popularity throughout the world. This has led to a rise in the need for various rugby safety equipment, which has increased sales.

Key Trends:

Technological Advancements: Rugby protective gear manufacturers were continuously innovating to develop advanced materials and technologies that offer enhanced protection, comfort, and performance for players. This includes improvements in impact-absorbing foams, lightweight materials, and customizable fit options. Customization and Personalization: Players’ preferences for gear that fits well and offers individualized protection have led to a trend of customized and personalized rugby protective gear. Brands were offering options for players to customize colors, designs, and fit to cater to their specific needs and preferences. Focus on Player Safety: Rugby’s physically demanding nature has put player safety at the forefront. Rugby governing bodies and organizations have been promoting the use of high-quality protective gear to reduce the risk of injuries and enhance player safety during matches and training. Rising Participation in Women’s Rugby: The growing popularity of women’s rugby has increased the demand for protective gear specifically designed for female players. Brands have been offering gear options tailored to the anatomy and needs of female rugby players. Impact of Concussion Awareness: The increasing awareness of concussion risks in contact sports like rugby has led to a demand for headgear and other protective equipment that can help reduce the impact of collisions and protect against head injuries. Sustainability and Eco-friendly Materials: Rugby gear manufacturers and players have shown interest in sustainable and eco-friendly materials for protective equipment. Brands have started exploring the use of recycled and environmentally friendly materials to align with eco-conscious consumer preferences.

Competitive landscape:

Some of the prominent developments of the key players of the market are :

In 2019, Canterbury unveiled the updated head guard created in partnership with MAS by the hardworking Silueta team. At the current Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan, the proprietary Injection Foam Mold Technology of Sri Lanka-based MAS Holdings, which is utilized for the Canterbury Reinforcer head guard, is driving a much-needed revolution in protective equipment for contact sports. Through this joint effort, Silueta invested, created, and disseminated an impact protection helmet that is now used by elite athletes in one of the Rugby World Cup, one of the most prestigious worldwide stages.

Puma offers a wide range of protective gears for Rugby. A popular one is the V-kon undershirt. With cushioning for protection on the shoulders, chest, and upper arms, the Puma V-kon Rugby protection shirt is a thin undershirt. The shirt has vented foam rugby protection cushions and is constructed of polyester with elastane to stretch and better fit the form of the body. The cat emblem is featured on the center chest pad of these Puma rugby protective pads. Additionally, for ventilation, these shoulder pads include vented foam protection.

Key Segments Covered In The Rugby Protective Gears Market Report:

· By Gear Type :

Mouth Guard

Headgear

Protection Vests

Gloves

· By Sales Channel Type :

Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Direct To Customer Brand Outlet

Direct To Customer Online Channel

Direct To Customer Institutional Channel

Third Party Online Channel

· By Buyer Type :

Individual

Institutional

Promotional

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

