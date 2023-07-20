Aircraft Pumps Market Is Expected To Exceed US$ 6 Billion By Registering A CAGR by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The aircraft pump market accumulated a market value of US$ 3.73 Bn in 2021. The sales of aircraft pumps are expected to exceed US$ 6 Bn by registering a positive CAGR of nearly 5% in the forecast period 2022-2032.Increase in air travel across the globe along with demand for corrosion resistant pumps is driving the sales of aircraft pumps. Moreover, technological advancement and electric driven pumps are expected to increase the sales of aircraft sales.

The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact.MR to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of Aircraft Pumps Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

Market Players: –

Honeywell International Plc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Triumph Group Inc.

Woodward Inc.

Cascon Inc.

Weldon Pump LLC

Crissair Inc.

The examiners have utilized various vast conspicuous business knowledge devices to unite realities, figures, and market information into income assessments and projections in the Market.

Key Segments Covered

By Type : Hydraulic Pumps Fuel Pumps Lubrication Pumps Water & Waste System Pumps Air Conditioning and Colling Pumps Jet Pumps

By Technology : Engine Driven Electric Motor Driven Ram Air Turbine Driven Air Driven

By Pressure : 10 psi to 500 psi 500 psi to 1000 psi 3000 psi to 5000 psi 5000 psi to 6500 psi

By Aircraft Type : Narrow Body Aircraft Wide Body Aircraft Regional Jet Turboprop

By End User : OEM Aftermarket



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Competitive Landscape

Established players continue to consolidate their position in the aircraft pumps market, accounting for approximately 2/5th of the market share. Technologically advanced and customized product designs, along with the development of highly efficient and lightweight aircraft pumps are key focus areas of these players, with an aim to remain compliant with regulations on emissions.

In March 2021, Triumph Group and Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) signed a definitive agreement for establishing a joint venture to overhaul nacelles for the next-generation aircraft manufacturing and repair facility of the former at Arkansas

Likewise, in June 2021, Eaton announced the completion of its acquisition of Cobham Mission Systems- a leading manufacturer of air-to-air refuelling systems, environmental systems and actuation, primarily for defense markets

