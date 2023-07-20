Pulse Oximeters Market is Expected to Reach at US$ 5.4 Billion by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

From 2023 to 2033, global demand for pulse oximeters is estimated to increase at 6.4% CAGR. The global pulse oximeters market is valued at US$ 2.9 billion in 2023 and is thereby expected to reach US$ 5.4 billion by the end of 2033.

The advent of chronic diseases in recent years has led to an exponential increase in focus on healthcare, which is expected to significantly influence the sales of pulse oximeters across the forecast period. The high incidence of cardiovascular and respiratory disorders is projected to crucially govern market development in the future since monitoring of oxygen plays an important role in the treatment and diagnosis of the aforementioned ailments.

The Pulse Oximeters market research provides a thorough analysis of the industry, covering topics like product description, the landscape of typical vendors, and market segmentation based on factors like product type, its components, management style, and geography. Principal producers, suppliers, distributors, traders, clients, investors, significant types, and principal applications are all included. Depending on their particular business needs, the most appropriate, distinctive, and respectable global market research report is offered to esteemed consumers and clients. The compelling Pulse Oximeters market research supports an organization’s growth and enables improved decision-making to move the company forward.

The Major Companies Covered:

Rossmax International Ltd.

Nonin Medical Inc.

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Drive Medical Ltd.

GE Healthcare LLC

Philips Respironics Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Smiths Medical

Masimo Corp.

Medtronic plc

Beurer GmbH

As per data from the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India, the country witnessed an increase in imports of medical devices in the financial year of 2022 of 41% more than the previous year.

Sales of Which Type of Pulse Oximeter Could Soar Over the Coming Years?

The pulse oximeters market is divided into four categories based on the kind of product: finger, wrist, handheld, and tabletop oximeters.

Handheld pulse oximeters are a much-loved alternative to other oximeter kinds because of how simple they are to use. Other elements that are anticipated to contribute to the dominant market dominance of portable pulse oximeters throughout the course of the forecast period include improved portability and sophisticated features as a result of the integration of numerous advanced technologies. Shipments of handheld pulse oximeters made up around 40% of the market’s revenue in 2022.

Over the next 10 years, increased demand for continuous oxygen level monitoring is anticipated to boost sales of wrist and fingertip pulse oximeters.

Key Segments of Pulse Oximeters Industry Research

By Product Type : Finger Pulse Oximeters Handheld Pulse Oximeters Tabletop Pulse Oximeters Wrist Pulse Oximeters

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Homecare Settings

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



The all-inclusive Pulse Oximeters market report is a complete study of the market briefing on the market status in the forecast period of 2023-2033. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frames and important industry trends, market size, and market share appraisals mentioned in the later part of this report. The Pulse Oximeters market study also analyses the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks, and entry barriers in relation to the concerned market..

Key Aspects of Market Report Indicated:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Assumptions and Acronyms Used Market Overview Global Pulse Oximeters Market Analysis and Forecast, by Applications Global Pulse Oximeters Market Analysis and Forecast, by Types Global Pulse Oximeters Market Analysis and Forecast, by Regions Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast North America Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast The Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

