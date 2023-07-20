Antacids Market Is Forecasted To Increase At A CAGR Of 4.6% by 2033

The market for antacids is predicted to grow from its current value of US$ 14 billion in 2023 to US$ 22 billion in 2033. According to Fact.MR, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2033.

Owing to the increased popularity of online shopping, antacid sales through online pharmacies are anticipated to grow more quickly at a CAGR of 5% throughout the projected period. Online pharmacies are seeing increased sales of antacids due to the widespread use of smartphones and advancements in telecom services.

Key Takeaways:

  • Consumers’ inclination towards antacid tablets remains high, expected to grow for ~70% of the total share in the antacids market by 2025.
  • Retail pharmacies will account for one-third of the total sales of global antacids market generated by 2025.
  • Antacid tablets are expected to to generate sales tantamount to nearly US$ 13 Bn by 2025.
  • Europe is the leading antacids market and is anticipated to hold one-third of the total market share in 2025.

Growth drivers:

  • Convenience is a salient feature resulting in increase in the demand for antacids with increasing consumers’ reliance on digestive remedies is expected to develop the growth of the antacids market trend.
  • The increasing interest of consumers towards natural treatments could derail steady sales opportunities for players in the antacids market.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading companies are embracing tactics, including strategic alliances, quality control, acquisitions, product standards, supply chain management, and collaborations, to increase their geographic reach and improve their competitive position. Top antacid producers are focusing on new developments and introducing new products while following safety regulations to meet consumer demand.

For instance,

  • In 2020, Horizon Therapeutics PLC’s Vimovo delayed-release tablets were introduced by Lupin. The medication is used to lower the risk of stomach ulcers caused by naproxen.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR are –

  • Bayer AG
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Novartis AG
  • Sanofi
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  • Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • Pfizer Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Antacids Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the Antacids market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2025. The study divulges compelling insights on the global Antacids market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Drug Class

  • Proton Pump Inhibitors
  • H2 Antagonists

Formulation

  • Tablets
  • Liquid
  • Powder
  • Others

Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retain Pharmacies

Region

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • France
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • India
    • China
    • Japan
    • Australia and New Zealand
    • Rest of APAC
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of LATAM
  • Middle East and North Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Africa

Key Questions Covered in Antacids Market Report

  • The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for Antacids market between 2022 and 2025
  • The report offers insight into Antacids Market for forecast period 2022 and 2025
  • Antacids Market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others
  • Antacids Market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

