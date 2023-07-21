Rose Wine Market Will Record a CAGR & Grow To a Value Of US$ 3.2 Billion During Forecast Year 2032

The market for pricey yet attractive drinks like rosé wine had been affected by the global recession, but in recent years there has been a sluggish but steady comeback. Because of their growing desire for luxury brands and rising disposable money, emerging countries like China and India are becoming more open to goods like rosé wine.The worldwide rosé wine business has a promising future ahead of it because to a number of variables, including social media and popular celebrities who have served as trendsetting idols.Rosé is a type of wine that contains some grape skin color, but not enough for it to be categorized as a red wine. Rosé wine’s color can vary.

By product type, the pinot noir sector accounts for about a third of the revenue in the rose wine market and is projected to reach a value of over US$ 935 million by the end of the forecast period.Companies might focus on Europe because the continent has a long history of wine production and has rich consumers who are knowledgeable about the flavor, texture, and subtleties of the various rose wines on the market.Latin America, along with Europe, can be a location of emphasis for important players in the rose wine market because it is expected to see the highest CAGR.

Key Players:

Pernod Ricard SA

Bodegas Muga

Trinchero Family Estates

Service Distributing

Treasury Wine Estates Limited

Crimson Wine Group

Accolade Wines Holdings Australia Pty Ltd.

Ferngrove Vineyards Limited

Wine Insights Pty Ltd.

and Angove Family Winemakers.

Regional Analysis:

It is advised that the business take into account the fact that the modern commerce division has doubled in size compared to the grocery store in the rose wine industry when formulating its distribution strategy. The corporation may focus on the Asia-Pacific region even though some regions dominate commerce with a significant advantage because of the growing attention being paid to retail infrastructure in these quickly expanding regions.

Additionally, it is anticipated that some locations would experience compound annual growth rates of over 3% during the anticipated period. All facets of the retail sector, including the rose wine market, have been impacted by the e-commerce sector’s expanding significance in the wine market. The percentage of e-commerce

Key Segments of Industry:

Product Type Pinot Noir Merlot Grenache Malbec

Sales Channel Modern Trade Grocery Store Convenience Store E-Commerce Other Retail Format

Body Type Light Bodied Medium Bodied Full-Bodied Sweetness Level Dry Semi-sweet Sweet



