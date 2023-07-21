Rose Wine Market Will Record a CAGR & Grow To a Value Of US$ 3.2 Billion During Forecast Year 2032

Posted on 2023-07-21 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Rose Wine Market

The market for pricey yet attractive drinks like rosé wine had been affected by the global recession, but in recent years there has been a sluggish but steady comeback. Because of their growing desire for luxury brands and rising disposable money, emerging countries like China and India are becoming more open to goods like rosé wine.The worldwide rosé wine business has a promising future ahead of it because to a number of variables, including social media and popular celebrities who have served as trendsetting idols.Rosé is a type of wine that contains some grape skin color, but not enough for it to be categorized as a red wine. Rosé wine’s color can vary.

By product type, the pinot noir sector accounts for about a third of the revenue in the rose wine market and is projected to reach a value of over US$ 935 million by the end of the forecast period.Companies might focus on Europe because the continent has a long history of wine production and has rich consumers who are knowledgeable about the flavor, texture, and subtleties of the various rose wines on the market.Latin America, along with Europe, can be a location of emphasis for important players in the rose wine market because it is expected to see the highest CAGR.

For More insights into the, Request a Sample of this Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=158?SR

Key Players:

  • Pernod Ricard SA
  • Bodegas Muga
  • Trinchero Family Estates
  • Service Distributing
  • Treasury Wine Estates Limited
  • Crimson Wine Group
  • Accolade Wines Holdings Australia Pty Ltd.
  • Ferngrove Vineyards Limited
  • Wine Insights Pty Ltd.
  • and Angove Family Winemakers.

Get Customization on this Report Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=158

Regional Analysis:

It is advised that the business take into account the fact that the modern commerce division has doubled in size compared to the grocery store in the rose wine industry when formulating its distribution strategy. The corporation may focus on the Asia-Pacific region even though some regions dominate commerce with a significant advantage because of the growing attention being paid to retail infrastructure in these quickly expanding regions.
Additionally, it is anticipated that some locations would experience compound annual growth rates of over 3% during the anticipated period. All facets of the retail sector, including the rose wine market, have been impacted by the e-commerce sector’s expanding significance in the wine market. The percentage of e-commerce

Key Segments of Industry:

  • Product Type
    • Pinot Noir
    • Merlot
    • Grenache
    • Malbec
  • Sales Channel
    • Modern Trade
    • Grocery Store
    • Convenience Store
    • E-Commerce
    • Other Retail Format
  • Body Type
    • Light Bodied
    • Medium Bodied
    • Full-Bodied
    • Sweetness Level
    • Dry
    • Semi-sweet
    • Sweet

For More in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/158

Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
Email: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution