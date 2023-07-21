Sesame Oil Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 8.2 Billion at A 5.9% CAGR By 2033

Sesame oil consumption is projected to total US$ 4.6 billion in 2023 and US$ 8.2 billion by the end of 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the market for sesame oil is expected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR.The seeds of the Sesamum Indicum plant, which has a long history of cultivation in India and several African nations, are used to make sesame oil. For millennia, sesame oil has been the main ingredient in many different cuisines all over the world.

Globalization-related growth in the popularity of Korean and Chinese cuisine in Western nations is anticipated to significantly boost sesame oil consumption globally over the course of the forecast period. Increasing understanding of the advantages to health

Competitive Landscape:

To increase their sales potential and obtain a competitive edge over rival manufacturers, prime sesame oil producers are concentrating on diversifying their product lines.

Chef David Chang’s culinary brand Momofuku included toasted sesame oil to its lineup of high-quality pantry staples in May 2021. The product’s price for the 2-Pack and Liquids Starter Pack packaging variations was set at US$ 25 and US$ 30, respectively.

Key Players:

Cargill Inc.

American Vegetable Oils Inc.

Borges International Group S.L.U.

Olympic Oils Limited

Marico Limited

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

Adams Group Inc.

Bunge Limited

The Adani Wilmar Ltd.

ConAgra Foods (Agrotech Foods Ltd.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods plc.

Regional Analysis:

Due to the increased emphasis on health among the populace, functional foods and beverages have been rapidly gaining appeal in the European region. Growing consumer knowledge of the useful qualities and advantages of sesame seed oil consumption is driving producers of functional food products to use sesame oil in their goods, promoting the future expansion of the sesame oil market in Europe. Over the next ten years, sesame oil suppliers are anticipated to benefit from an increase in the usage of the oil in cosmetic and personal care products as well as from the presence of major personal care and cosmetic businesses in European nations. Another important aspect is anticipated to be the rising number of vegans and the strong demand for natural foods made from plants.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product Type : Processed Virgin

By End User : Food Service Food Processor Retail

By Distribution Channel : Modern Trade Franchise Outlets Specialty Stores Online



