Inextrix Announced to Offer Call Center Development in FreeSWITCH

New York, USA, 2023-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Inextrix announced to offer of custom development of a call center solution in FreeSWITCH with its expert team of FreeSWITCH developers. FreeSWITCH development services for this software will include from-scratch coding.

Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd, more popularly known as Inextrix, is a well-known FreeSWITCH development company. The company has been offering various services in FreeSWITCH and recently the spokesperson of the company has announced the launch of FreeSWITCH development services for call center software.

As per the shared details, the call center industry is growing rapidly, and several new business models are introduced to open more business opportunities in this industry. The company has been catering to several call centers across the world. FreeSWITCH developers of Inextrix have been offering custom services for open-source and third-party solutions. By combining this experience, knowledge, and skills, these developers are going to benefit businesses that want to develop a custom call center solution.

“We are excited to announce the launch of development services for call centers in FreeSWITCH. We have strong experience in FreeSWITCH and the call center industry. We have developed intelligent solutions and we have also offered integration types of services to call centers. We are willing to benefit businesses by having their call center software platform, which will be made available to them with our custom services”, shared the spokesperson of the company.

As per the shared details, the FreeSWITCH development services include the development of the solution from scratch. Moreover, the company will also provide custom development in already existing solutions built in the stated VoIP technology. The team of FreeSWITCH developers at Inextrix can build custom modules, add-ons, features, etc. They also provide custom development of skin and templates of the software.

“FreeSWITCH is a highly scalable and high-performing technology. As we all know, a contact center solution needs to handle hundreds of calls every minute. Thus, it needs a robust solution. Moreover, the call center industry grows dynamically and therefore, it also needs a scalable platform. All software solutions developed in FreeSWITCH will be more scalable and robust compared to those developed in Asterisk. “We are going to benefit call centers with this value-added advantage of the FreeSWITCH platform with our services”, added the spokesperson of the company.

As per the shared details, the launched service will be available to build an inbound, outbound, blended, or omnichannel call center solution. The team of developers can develop advanced and never seen features for this solution.

