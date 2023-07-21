Snow Shoe Market in Europe Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.4% By 2033

The market for snowshoes worldwide reached a market value of US$ 25 million in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 26.53 million in 2023. According to the analysis, sales of snowshoes are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2023 and 2033, reaching a value of US$ 49.8 million. Throughout the historical period of 2018–2022, the market experienced a CAGR of 6.1%.

One of the most popular styles of snow boots being produced by manufacturers nowadays is the carbon fiber model. The demand for snow shoes is anticipated to increase as more beginner workshops and expert training for instructing a range of beginner-friendly outdoor recreational activities are offered.

Market Outlook:

The demand for snowshoes is increasing as customers engage in more sporting events and outdoor recreational activities. In 2017, 146.1 million Americans aged 6 and older engaged in outdoor activities, according to data by the Outdoor Foundation. In the upcoming years, the market demand for snowshoes should continue to increase as more individuals engage in winter trekking and snow hiking across a variety of geographic locations.

Competitive landscape:

Snow shoe demand is so strong that some manufacturers are expanding their locations and production capacities at a rapid pace. Manufacturers and suppliers of hiking equipment develop and optimize materials, manufacturing technology, and designs in order to provide hikers with high-quality shoes in the market. To enhance its presence in new and possible geographical clusters, the company is also expanding its sales offices and distribution hubs.

RightOnTrek has completed the construction of its flagship facility in Columbia Falls that rents out backpacking and camping gear. Wilderness EDGE is a premier outdoor adventure store near Glacier National Park and just minutes from Glacier Park International Airport. After initially being intended only for the spring and summer seasons, RightOnTrek has decided to remain open throughout the winter season, by adding snowshoe rentals to its range of services.

Key Players:

Adidas AG

Reebok International Ltd

Nike, Inc.

PUMA SE

ASICS Corporation

Burberry Group plc

Chanel International B.V.

GV Snowshoes

Atlas Snowshoe Company

Skechers U.S.A. Inc.

Regional Analysis:

On a global scale, North America dominates snow shoe sales. The analysis predicts that the North American market will generate a 48% revenue share. The U.S. snowshoe market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%. By 2033, sales are anticipated to reach 1.8 million units.

Over the projected period, industry experts connected to the manufacturer are anticipated to focus more on introducing technology-driven items and solutions, with a preference for introducing eco-friendly snowshoes. Demand for snowshoes has increased as a result of recent design innovations using sturdy steel materials. The market will expand as FDA approvals are given and safety concerns are raised.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product Type : Recreational and Trekking Snowshoes Backcountry Snowshoes Racing Snowshoes

By Channel : Sports Stores Franchised Stores Specialty Stores Online

By Price Range : Economy Mid-Range Premium Super-Premium

By Demographics : Men Women Kids



