Sport Protection Equipment Market Is Expected To Grow The Fastest, At A CAGR Of 5.3% in 2033

The Sport Protection Equipment market was valued at $8.42 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand by 5.0% year on year in 2023, reaching $8.87 billion. Furthermore, growth is predicted to accelerate at a staggering 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 14.87 billion.

According to Fact.MR, the major factors expected to propel the growth of the Sport Protection Equipment market include rapidly increasing levels of consumer spending on sports equipment devices, an increase in international and national sports events, and a significant increase in consumer awareness of health and fitness.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading participants in the Sport Protection Equipment Industry are capitalizing on the continuously growing demand for Sport Protection Equipment in a variety of applications. Players are expanding their reach through collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions with current small, medium, and large-scale providers. The following are some notable market developments:

PUMA released the FUTURE 1.4 Fastest Edition footwear in July 2022. These are available at PUMA.com and major football retailers across the world.

Adidas Basketball and its retail partner DICK’S Sporting Goods introduced the Candace Parker Collection Part II “Play your Ace” in July 2022. The new initiative is a collaborative effort to empower ambitious female athletes and hoopers.

Key Players:

Armour Inc.

ASICS Corporation

Adidas AG

Shock Doctor Inc.

Vista Outdoor Inc.

Mizuno Corp.

PUMA SE

Acushnet Holdings Corp

Amer Sports Corporation

BRG Sports Inc.

NIKE Inc.

Decathlon S.A.

Regional Analysis:

From 2023 to 2033, the North American Sport Protection Equipment Market will expand at a 5.2% CAGR.

According to Fact.MR, North America is the fastest-growing Sport Protection Equipment market region, accounting for more than 45% of the market in 2022 and predicted to maintain its dominance throughout the analyzed period.

This expansion can be ascribed to the region’s increased interest in ice hockey and football. Furthermore, factors such as high spending by people in these regions on sports protective equipment such as ice hockey protective gear and winter sports equipment, as well as an increase in government initiatives for outdoor activities and sports, are expected to fuel market growth in North America.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product Type : Helmet Protective Eyewear Face Protection Protective Pads Protective Footwear Protective Guards Gloves

By Sales Channel : Independent Sports Outlet Franchised Sports Outlet Modern Trade Channels Direct to Customer Channel Online Sales

By Design Style : Individual Institutional



