Lucintel Forecasts Audio DSP Market to Reach $23.0 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the audio DSP market is projected to reach an estimated $23.0 billion by 2028 from $14.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by widespread use of this audio DSP in the consumer electronic, digital image processing, radar, sonar, and speech recognition system applications and growing adoption of wireless connectivity and infrastructure across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in audio DSP market by product type (integrated and discrete), end use industry (phones, IoT, home entertainment, computer, true wireless earphones, smart homes, wearable, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Integrated market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the audio DSP market is segmented into integrated and discrete. Lucintel forecasts that the integrated market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the significant use of these DSPs in various devices because they produce less heat that extends their lifespan and allows them to transmit information with less interference, noise, and distortion.

“Within the audio DSP market, the phone segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the phone segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand of smartphones and on-going technological advancements, such as Bluetooth audio codecs, 3D audio creation, and optimization of music automatically.

“North America will dominate the audio DSP market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region due to the presence of major electronic sectors that necessitates the use of audio digital signal processors and increasing disposable income of the population in the region.

Major players of audio DSP market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Analog Devices, Broadcom, Intel, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm are among the major audio DSP providers.

