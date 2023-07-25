Ferro Backup System 6.3 with Performance Monitoring

Bystra, Poland, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — The new version includes numerous enhancements and improvements. One of the key features is the ability to continuously monitor disk, processor, and network utilization on computers undergoing backup, as well as on the backup server. This change allows administrators to perform a detailed analysis of backup speed and eliminate any potential bottlenecks in the backup and data recovery process.

Another new feature is the improvement of virtual machine (VM) backup for VMWare. In version 6.3, the program takes only one snapshot during the backup of VMs containing multiple virtual disks, whereas previously, a separate snapshot was taken for each disk. This significantly speeds up the backup process for VMWare ESX hosts.

Additionally, support for TLS 1.2 protocol and Mac M1 and M2 processors has been added. Version 6.3 also includes a comprehensive list of smaller enhancements and fixes.

Ferro Backup System is a solution for backing up and storing data in computer networks. It enables backup of servers, workstations, and portable computers running on Windows, Linux, and macOS. Developed by Ferro Software, it has been continuously improved for nearly 20 years. Due to its favorable balance of features and price, it has gained recognition among IT professionals managing medium-sized computer networks.

Ferro Backup System is available in packages that include licenses for a minimum of 5 computers. The price of the smallest package is 187 EUR. The program can be purchased on the website https://www.ferrobackup.com/buynow.html .

To learn more about Ferro Backup System, please visit the website: https://www.ferrobackup.com .

About FERRO Software

FERRO Software is a firm from Bielsko-Biala, a town located in a south of Poland, which creates software on specific, individual needs. It specializes in creating web sites, portals, e-shops and other network suitable solutions as well as designing professional software for any Windows or DOS platform.