FasterCapital Announces Launching a service to find Angel Investors

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — Finding angel investors can be a real game-changer for businesses. Through FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program, FasterCapital announces launching its services to help startup find the right angel investors at different stages (pre-seed round, seed funding round, series A funding round and series B funding round).

Finding the right angel investor can help startups build partnerships and get consultation and this can come in handy especially if the startups are new to the market.

FasterCapital’s team works on reviewing the startup’s pitching materials (startup pitch deck, business plan and financial model) and shares them with a small circle of angel investors to get their feedback before matching the startup with the company’s investors network.

The service also includes helping the entrepreneurs in pitching to the matches they get.

The service also includes discussing all the possibilities and scenarios for raising angel capital in each round for the startup.

Through the Raise Capital program, FasterCapital also helps in creating a fundraising strategy, setting achievable milestones, startup valuation, and in identifying the amount to be raised and the equity that should be given based on the startup valuation and other factors.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments, “We are announcing this service because we believe it will be of great help to many startups and SMEs worldwide”