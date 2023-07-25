Main Line Family Lawyers Speak at Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section Summer Meeting

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — Sarinia M. Feinman and Lindsay H. Childs, Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman family lawyers, spoke at the 2023 Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section Summer Meeting.

The meeting was held at The Sagamore Resort on Lake George at Bolton Landing, NY from July 13-16. Family lawyers from across the state of Pennsylvania attended the conference and had the opportunity to earn up to 9 CLE credits. Participants were able to attend plenary sessions that covered such topics as prenuptial and postnuptial agreements and trends in business valuation. In addition, participants explored exhibits and attended workshops on a variety of subjects.

Sarinia M. Feinman, Esq. was a speaker in a workshop on July 14 called, “How Do I Finalize this Divorce? Pitfalls and Procedural Issues in Representing Clients that are Partially Incapacitated, Completely Incapacitated/Incompetent, or Deceased.”

The program explored the nuances practitioners encounter when representing clients who are in some way unavailable. Presenters advised on procedures for achieving equitable distribution and divorce when the client is completely incapacitated and/or dead, and whether such matters proceed in Family Court or Orphan’s Court. The speakers also discussed how to proceed when practitioners represent a client in divorce who is incapacitated on a limited basis and in the divorce case only, as well as the use of a Guardian Ad Litem to achieve equitable distribution in the divorce and bring the matter to a close.

Lindsay H. Childs, Esq. was a speaker in a workshop on July 15 called, “Mediation, Arbitration, and Collaborative Best Practices.”

This program focused on current best practices for parenting coordinators, mediators, arbitrators, and collaboratively-trained professionals. Speakers discussed various methods for helping attorneys and clients keep cases out of court.

Sarinia M. Feinman is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, and has chosen to limit her practice to family law, including the areas of divorce, custody, equitable distribution, child support, alimony, spousal support, enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements, and prenuptial agreements. In January 2023, Ms. Feinman assumed the position of Immediate Past President of the Montgomery Bar Association, having served as President in 2022, and as Past Chair of both the Family Law Section in 2014 and Young Lawyers’ Section in 2009.

Lindsay H. Childs is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and has chosen to limit her practice to family law, including the areas of divorce, custody, equitable distribution, child support, alimony, spousal support, enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements, and prenuptial agreements. Ms. Childs served as Chair of the Montgomery Bar Association’s Family Law Section in 2022, President of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court from 2020-2021, and currently sits on the Board of Directors for Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

