Sports Nutrition Market Is Anticipated To Reach A Market Value Of US$ 34.5 Billion By 2033

Rockville, US, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global sports nutrition market enjoys a revenue value of US$ 16.7 billion and is projected to reach US$ 34.5 billion by 2033-end. Worldwide consumption of sports nutrition products is forecasted to increase rapidly at 7.5% CAGR over the next ten years.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Sports Nutrition market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Sports Nutrition market.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=263

Key findings of the Sports Nutrition market study:

Regional breakdown of the Sports Nutrition market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Sports Nutrition vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Sports Nutrition market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Sports Nutrition market.

Key Companies Profiled

CBRE Group

Century 21

Colliers International

Compass

Cushman Wakefield, Inc.

Eastdil Secured

ERA Real Estate

eXp Realty

Home Services of America

IQI Global

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc

Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

RE/MAX

Realogy Holdings Corp.

Competitive Landscape

Leading sports nutrition companies are focusing on expanding their research and business scope to fast-track product launches and increase revenue generation capacity. These sports nutrition suppliers are also raising new capital to support their business expansion plans for the future.

In December 2022, HealthKart, a health technology company raised US$ 135 million in a funding round led by Temasek, a wealth fund based in Singapore. The funding will be used to scale the company’s D2C brands and expand the sales of supplements and other nutritional products to new customers.

in a funding round led by Temasek, a wealth fund based in Singapore. The funding will be used to scale the company’s D2C brands and expand the sales of supplements and other nutritional products to new customers. In August 2022, Spacemilk, an American sports nutrition brand signed an agreement with NextFerm Technologies, an Israeli food technology start-up to supply ProteVin, a non-GMO protein alternative. The agreement was valued at around US$ 3 million for a 4.5 years supply.

Key Segments of Sports Nutrition Industry Research

By Ingredient : Plant-derived Protein Soy Protein Rice Protein Pea Protein Potato Protein Animal-derived Protein Creatine Milk Protein Whey Protein Concentrates Whey Protein Isolates Casein BCAA Blends

By Form : Ready-to-Drink Energy & Protein Bars Powder Tablets/Capsules

By Nature : Organic Conventional

By Function : Energizing Products Rehydration Pre-workout Recovery Weight Management

By Flavor : Regular Sports Nutrition Products Flavored Sports Nutrition Products Fruit Punch Berries Citrus Chocolate Vanilla Other Flavors

By Sales Channel : B2B Sales B2C Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Drug Stores Online Retail Stores Other Sales Channels

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Get Full Access of the Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/263

Queries addressed in the Sports Nutrition market report:

Why are the Sports Nutrition market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Sports Nutrition market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Sports Nutrition market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Sports Nutrition market?

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.