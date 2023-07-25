i-Health Physical Therapy, a physical therapy clinic Hackensack for the best physical therapy treatment!

New Jersey, USA, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — Are you facing any type of chronic pain? Are you in search of an expert physical therapy clinic Hackensack? If your answers to these questions are yes, you have come to the right place. We at i-Health Physical Therapy offer physical therapy for all types of chronic pains, pelvic floor issues, orthopedic pains, and other such issues.

When you are suffering from pain, you must not ignore it. Ensure you take an appointment with us quickly. As soon as you get in touch with us, we offer free complimentary screening. One thing you need to know here is that for getting treatment with us, you do not require any kind of prescription. Now, that you know about the free complimentary screening, you would surely like to have an understanding of it and so here is some helpful information to help you.

What to expect during complimentary screening?

You will require taking an appointment with our physical therapy clinic Hackensack for an injury screening. We try our level best to schedule an appointment within twenty-four to forty-eight hours of your initial call. The initial screening will take around half an hour. The screening will be carried out at our physical therapy clinic. During the assessment, there will be a licensed healthcare professional assigned to you who will be responsible for a subjective musculoskeletal assessment report. At this time, your movement impairment will be assessed. After this, you and the therapist need to discuss the issues you are facing while performing your daily activities.

What is included in the complimentary screening?

During this session, you will avail hands-on musculoskeletal assessment. Our therapist will check the strength, joint stability, movement, and flexibility of the affected areas. After this assessment and test, the physical therapist will explain you the problem and suggest the treatment for you. The therapist will also suggest self-care activities and exercises. You will also be suggested about the preventive measures you need to take.

At our physical therapy clinic Hackensack our approach is easy as far as physical therapy treatment is concerned. Our main aim is to offer physical therapy treatment that offers exceptional outcomes. For this reason, we are offering a complimentary screening at our clinic. Irrespective of whether you are suffering, strain, ache, or pain, do not wait, and instead get in touch with us now. For this, you can check out the site http://ihealthpt.com/ or call us at 201-786-7863. Seek the advantage of our free initial consultation at our physical therapy clinic Hackensack.