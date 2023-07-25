Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market to Reach US$ 5.2 billion by the end of 2027

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The oxygen therapy equipment market is anticipated to reach US$ 3.6 billion in 2022 and grow at an 8% CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to experience a jump in demand due to the increased use of sophisticated oxygen source equipment, hitting US$ 5.2 billion by 2027.

The desire for home-based oxygen therapy, the high prevalence of tobacco use, the rise in respiratory disorders, and technological advancements in the healthcare industry are all expected to contribute to an increase in the demand for oxygen therapy equipment. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders is increasing, and home healthcare demand is growing.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7678?AS

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Philips Healthcare

Smiths Medical

Teleflex Inc.

GE Healthcare

Invacare Corporation

Linde Healthcare

Chart Industries, Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

Inogen, Inc.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Competitive Landscape:

The global oxygen therapy equipment market players are focusing on growing their global presence through different tactics such as partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. the businesses are also investing heavily in research & development to include innovations into their goods, which will help them enhance their position in the worldwide market.

For instance,

In July 2021 , Belluscura (BELL) announced the signing of its third distribution agreement and first with a durable medical equipment supplier for its X-PLO2RTM portable oxygen concentrator portfolio. There are several outlets and an online store for durable medical equipment (“DME”). Meanwhile, the third distributor has placed its first purchase order, with the X-PLO2RTM portable oxygen concentrator slated to arrive in less than 90 days.

Belluscura (BELL) announced the signing of its third distribution agreement and first with a durable medical equipment supplier for its X-PLO2RTM portable oxygen concentrator portfolio. There are several outlets and an online store for durable medical equipment (“DME”). Meanwhile, the third distributor has placed its first purchase order, with the X-PLO2RTM portable oxygen concentrator slated to arrive in less than 90 days. In June 2020 , Armstrong Medical launched the FD140i, a second-generation dual treatment flow driver with a smoother transition from CPAP to HFOT.

Armstrong Medical launched the FD140i, a second-generation dual treatment flow driver with a smoother transition from CPAP to HFOT. In August 2019 , OxyGo LLC has announced the availability of its new Bluetooth-enabled POC with six flow settings. The OxyGo NEXT, at under 4.7 pounds and with six flow settings, has the greatest oxygen production per pound of weight of any portable oxygen concentrator currently on the market. Designed to satisfy the requirements of patients receiving oxygen treatment and home medical equipment providers – for use at home, away from home, and during vacation. OxyGo NEXT, a new wireless connectivity platform based on Bluetooth technology, will enable healthcare practitioners to enhance patient outcomes.

Additionally, on-demand and continuous portable oxygen concentrators (POC) are becoming more widely accepted in a range of applications, including emergency medicine.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to dominate the global oxygen therapy equipment market over the forecast period (2022-2032)

is expected to dominate the global oxygen therapy equipment market over the forecast period (2022-2032) The U.S. is expected to account for a sizable portion in the global market for oxygen therapy equipment market.

China oxygen treatment equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% between 2022 and 2027.

By product, the global market for oxygen source equipment represents for 70% of the total market share.

Asia-Pacific oxygen therapy equipment market is predicted witness fastest growth during the forecasted period.

Growth Drivers:

Demand for oxygen therapy equipment is being driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders.

Medical technological advancements and growing use of portable oxygen concentrators are projected to boost global oxygen treatment equipment market.

More Valuable Insights on Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global oxygen therapy equipment market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of oxygen therapy equipment through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product:

Oxygen Source Equipment

Oxygen Delivery Devices

By Portability:

Stationary

Portable

By Application:

COPD

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

Pneumonia

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Home Care

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Physician Offices

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Report

What is the projected value of the oxygen therapy equipment market in 2022?

At what rate will the global oxygen therapy equipment market grow until 2027?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the oxygen therapy equipment market

Which region is expected to lead in the global oxygen therapy equipment market during 2022-2027?

Which are the factors driving the oxygen therapy equipment market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the oxygen therapy equipment market during the forecast period?

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7678?AS

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Email : sales@factmr.com