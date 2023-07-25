Balloon Catheter Market is expected to reach $6.9 Billion by 2028- An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

CITY, Country, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Lucintel’s latest market report analyzed that balloon catheter provides attractive opportunities in the hospital, ambulatory surgical center, and cardiac catheterization laboratories. The balloon catheter market is expected to reach $6.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.6%. In this market, nylon is the largest segment by raw material, whereas hospital is largest by end use industry.

Based on raw material, the balloon catheter market is segmented into polyurethane, nylon, and others. The nylon segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing requirement for high-pressure balloons made of nylon that can stretch between 100% and 800%.

The Balloon Catheter Market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Some of the prominent players offering balloon catheter include Biomerics, Boston Scientific, A.V medical, Teleflex Medical, and Johnson & Johnson.

