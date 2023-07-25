Hot Beverages (Coffee & Tea) Market Is Forecasted To Increase At A CAGR Of 6% To Reach US$ 1,390 Billion By 2033

The hot beverages market demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033 on a global scale. As a result, it is anticipated that the global market for hot beverages (coffee and tea) would grow from a US$ 771 billion valuation in 2023 to a US$ 1,390 billion valuation by the end of 2033.

In order to stay warm and energized, hot beverages are drunk. Around the world, demand for various hot beverages has been rising quickly in recent years. People all throughout the world commonly drink tea and coffee, which are both regarded as very energizing hot liquids. The use of hot beverages has numerous health advantages.

What Elements Influence the Demand for Hot Beverages?

“Increasing Knowledge of the Negative Effects of Carbonated Drinks”

Consumer knowledge of the negative effects linked to carbonated beverages has grown over the past few years. As a result, they are choosing hot beverages rather than carbonated ones. Young people are becoming more attracted to hot beverages due to their various health advantages. Coffee and tea guard against dangerous conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity.

Hot beverage producers use a wide range of additives to create creative coffee and tea flavors with added health advantages. Many people seek out new, upscale hot beverage options like lattes, americanos, flat whites, cappuccinos, etc., which are becoming more and more well-liked.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent suppliers of hot beverages (coffee & tea) are investing huge amounts to strengthen their supply chain management systems. They aim to deliver quality products and adhere to set guidelines for quality control and environmental impact. Manufacturers are concentrating on unique and premium flavours of tea and coffee to increase their sales.

For instance:

Organic India Company has prepared masala tea packs, which improve the immune system and metabolism.

Key Players:

Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

Harney & Sons

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.

Twining and Company Limited

Starbucks Corporation

Tata Global Beverages

Tim Hortons Inc.

Regional Analysis:

In Japan, the demand for hot beverages (coffee and tea) is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2033. In Japan, tea is thought to be the most widely consumed libation. It is a staple of Japanese cuisine, and a few places in Japan offer free tea service.

In the United States, hot beverage sales in 2022 exceeded US$ 176.5 billion. In the US, a variety of ready-to-drink tea products, such as capsules, tea bags, and others, are becoming more and more well-liked. Obesity affects one in every six persons and can result in serious health problems. American preferences are therefore changing away from soda and other comparable drinks and toward

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product : Coffee Tea Cocoa

By Consumption Location : Out of Home At Home

By Distribution Channel : Offline Online



